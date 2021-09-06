Maruti Suzuki cars to get expensive: Here’s why and how much

All Maruti Suzuki cars have gotten dearer from today, apart from the Celerio. The automaker is currently working on the second-generation model which is expected to be launched soon.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced the increase of prices for its product range. The automaker has issued a statement that says that select products will see a price increase by an average of 1.9%. The actual change in price will depend on the model and variant itself. MSIL states that the reason for the hike in prices has been done owing to an increase in various input costs. The change in prices will affect select models, however, we know that it is only the Celerio that has not been hiked.

On August 30, Maruti Suzuki had announced that it would be hiking prices for its product range. The new statement now confirms the change. It is the third time this year, Maruti Suzuki has revised prices for its range. Between June and July, Maruti Suzuki revised prices for the Swift twice within a month. The automaker had already increased the prices of its CNG line-up in July 2021.

The statement released by MSIL says “The weighted average price increase in Ex-Showroom Prices (Delhi) across select models is 1.9%.”

On September 3, 2021, MSIL also recalled 1,81,754 units of five models. This recall included its premium range of vehicles which were the Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and XL6. This recall involved the mentioned models manufactured between 4th May 2018 to 27th October 2020. The models were being recalled due to the Motor Generator Unit in the SHVS (Smart Hybrid) system. The automaker will begin replacing the part from November 2021, and has urged customers to avoid driving the vehicle through waterlogged areas.

Additionally, due to the global semi-conductor shortage, MSIL expects its vehicle production to be down to 40% of its regular capacity.

Maruti Suzuki has been working on its next product launch, the second=generation Celerio. It is the only model which has not been affected by the hike in prices. MSIL is expected to launch the new Celerio in India soon.

