Maruti Suzuki cars to get expensive: Here’s why and how much

All Maruti Suzuki cars have gotten dearer from today, apart from the Celerio. The automaker is currently working on the second-generation model which is expected to be launched soon.

By:September 6, 2021 11:48 AM

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced the increase of prices for its product range. The automaker has issued a statement that says that select products will see a price increase by an average of 1.9%. The actual change in price will depend on the model and variant itself. MSIL states that the reason for the hike in prices has been done owing to an increase in various input costs. The change in prices will affect select models, however, we know that it is only the Celerio that has not been hiked.

On August 30, Maruti Suzuki had announced that it would be hiking prices for its product range. The new statement now confirms the change. It is the third time this year, Maruti Suzuki has revised prices for its range. Between June and July, Maruti Suzuki revised prices for the Swift twice within a month. The automaker had already increased the prices of its CNG line-up in July 2021.

The statement released by MSIL says “The weighted average price increase in Ex-Showroom Prices (Delhi) across select models is 1.9%.”

On September 3, 2021, MSIL also recalled 1,81,754 units of five models. This recall included its premium range of vehicles which were the Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and XL6. This recall involved the mentioned models manufactured between 4th May 2018 to 27th October 2020. The models were being recalled due to the Motor Generator Unit in the SHVS (Smart Hybrid) system. The automaker will begin replacing the part from November 2021, and has urged customers to avoid driving the vehicle through waterlogged areas.

Additionally, due to the global semi-conductor shortage, MSIL expects its vehicle production to be down to 40% of its regular capacity.

Maruti Suzuki has been working on its next product launch, the second=generation Celerio. It is the only model which has not been affected by the hike in prices. MSIL is expected to launch the new Celerio in India soon.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Hero MotoCorp expands Harley-Davidson dealership, service network in India: All details

Hero MotoCorp expands Harley-Davidson dealership, service network in India: All details

2021 Ford Figo AT Review: Automatically better?

2021 Ford Figo AT Review: Automatically better?

Used car leasing an upcoming trend in near future: Here's why

Used car leasing an upcoming trend in near future: Here's why

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 official accessories revealed: Price, all details

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 official accessories revealed: Price, all details

Land Rover Defender V8 Bond edition revealed, Inspired by James Bond: No Time To Die

Land Rover Defender V8 Bond edition revealed, Inspired by James Bond: No Time To Die

2021 Apache RR310 customisation explained: Dynamic kit, Race kit, racing colours & more

2021 Apache RR310 customisation explained: Dynamic kit, Race kit, racing colours & more

Aprilia RS 660, Tuono 660 launched in India: Price, key details explained

Aprilia RS 660, Tuono 660 launched in India: Price, key details explained

Hyundai i20 N-Line vs i20 Turbo: Price difference and features explained

Hyundai i20 N-Line vs i20 Turbo: Price difference and features explained

Jenender Anand replaces Rahul Sharma as Revolt Motors' new CEO

Jenender Anand replaces Rahul Sharma as Revolt Motors' new CEO

Hyundai i20 N-Line launched in India: Prices start at Rs 9.8 lakh

Hyundai i20 N-Line launched in India: Prices start at Rs 9.8 lakh

2021 TVS Apache RR310 Track Ride Review | Two steps closer to a race bike

2021 TVS Apache RR310 Track Ride Review | Two steps closer to a race bike

Hyundai Casper breaks cover: Tata Punch rival with a surprising design

Hyundai Casper breaks cover: Tata Punch rival with a surprising design

2021 Renault Kwid launched: Now gets dual airbags as standard and more

2021 Renault Kwid launched: Now gets dual airbags as standard and more

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 First Ride Review: Evolution of the Decade!

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 First Ride Review: Evolution of the Decade!

Kia Seltos X-Line Launched at Rs 17.8 lakh: What the new flagship variant offers

Kia Seltos X-Line Launched at Rs 17.8 lakh: What the new flagship variant offers

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 launched at ₹1.84 lakh, gets 5 editions and 11 colour options

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 launched at ₹1.84 lakh, gets 5 editions and 11 colour options

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 India Launch LIVE: Expected price, variants, features, specs, colours

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 India Launch LIVE: Expected price, variants, features, specs, colours

New BH (Bharat) series number plates introduced: Details explained

New BH (Bharat) series number plates introduced: Details explained

All-new Tata Tigor EV launched: Prices start at Rs 12 lakh

All-new Tata Tigor EV launched: Prices start at Rs 12 lakh

2021 TVS Apache RR310 launched at Rs 2.59 lakh

2021 TVS Apache RR310 launched at Rs 2.59 lakh