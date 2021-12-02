Maruti Suzuki cars to become expensive by January 2022: Here’s why

Maruti Suzuki cars will get pricier as we move on to the year 2022. The increased input costs are forcing the carmaker to pass on some impact to the consumers.

By:December 2, 2021 1:33 PM
Maruti Suzuki

 

Maruti Suzuki – the country’s largest carmaker, is all set to hike the prices of its model line-up by January 2022. Earlier this year, Maruti Suzuki increased the prices of its offerings in January, April and September. The reason quoted behind the increment in the prices by the automaker is the increase in various input costs.

The company claims that it has become imperative for the brand to pass on this impact to customers in the form of hiked prices. The exact quantum of the hike is not yet revealed, but the increased prices for Maruti Suzuki cars will come into effect from January 2022. The increment will vary for different models.

Currently, Maruti Suzuki operates two channels to sell cars in the Indian market – Arena and Nexa. The former retails a total of nine models – Alto, Celerio, WagonR, Swift, S-Presso, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga, Eeco, and Dzire. Via the Nexa chain of outlets, the company sells five vehicles, namely Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, XL6, and S-Cross.

Watch Video | 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio Review:

The price hike will affect all the models, however, an exception is expected for the newly-launched Celerio. The family hatchback has been recently launched in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs. 4.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The top-end trim of the Celerio is priced at Rs. 6.94 lakh, ex-showroom.

Since the brand has decided to stick with petrol motors only, the Celerio comes with a 1.0L three-cylinder petrol engine that belts out 67 Hp and 89 Nm of peak power and max torque, respectively. Also, the new-gen model features major mechanical updates that help it deliver a company-claimed mileage of 26.68 kmpl.

In terms of transmission choices, buyers can choose to opt for either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. The new-gen model also comes with some added features, including keyless entry, touchscreen infotainment unit and more.

