Maruti Suzuki cars offered with discounts of more than Rs 1 lakh: Baleno, Swift, Vitara Brezza and More!

In lieu of the ongoing festive season, Maruti Suzuki is offering substantial discounts across its product portfolio. Huge offers are being given on Maruti cars sold through the Arena as well as the Nexa dealership outlets. The auto industry has been facing a slowdown for the past one year and it hopes that recent measures announced by the Finance Ministry, coupled with the attractive discounts, are likely to boost demand. Maruti Suzuki is currently the leading carmaker in India. Due to the slowdown, it has observed production cuts at its manufacturing plants for the past eight consecutive months.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto is being offered a total discount of Rs 60,000. On the other hand, the Alto K10 is available with a discount of Rs 55,000. The Swift petrol is available with a discount of Rs 55,000, while its diesel derivative is available with a discount of Rs 77,600. The sub-compact SUV, Vitara Brezza is being offered with a discount of Rs 96,100 while the Celerio is going at a discount of Rs 60,000. The petrol-powered Dzire is available with a discount of Rs 55,000 while its diesel-powered derivative is going for a discount of Rs 83,900. Similarly, the 7-seater version of the Eeco is available with a discount of Rs 50,000. On the other hand, the 5-seater version of the people carrier is being offered with a discount of Rs 40,000.

Maruti Suzuki's Nexa dealerships are also offering huge discounts. The petrol derivatives of the Baleno hatchback is being offered with a discount of Rs 35,000. While its diesel derivatives are available with a discount of Rs 62,400. The Ignis is being offered with a discount of Rs 52,000 while the S-Cross is available with a discount of Rs 1.12 lakh. Furthermore, the petrol derivatives of the Ciaz are available with a discount of Rs 65,000, while its diesel-derivatives are being offered with a total discount of Rs 87,700.