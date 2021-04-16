Maruti Suzuki cars costlier from today! New prices for Swift, Vitara Brezza, Baleno and more

Maruti Suzuki has raised the ex-showroom prices of select models starting today. Here is how much the Swift, Baleno and Vitara Brezza will likely cost now.

2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki has announced a price increase across its product range starting 16th April, 2021 i.e. today. The company says that the rise in input costs has compelled it to raise the price of select models, though it hasn’t revealed what exact models will see an upward price revision. The country’s ace carmaker has announced that the average price increase applicable on the ex-showroom, Delhi price is 1.6 percent. Now, in order to understand how much more you need to pay, let’s take the example of Maruti Suzuki Swift first! The price of the hatchback used to start at Rs 5.73 lakh with the base LXI variant and after the price revision, the same would cost Rs 5,82,168. Similarly, the top-end ZXI+ AMT variant that was available at the showrooms for a price of Rs 8.27 lakh will now set you back by Rs 8,40,232.

Now, taking the example of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, the car was available at the showrooms for a price of Rs 7.39 lakh. The said figure is for the base LXI variant that will now cost Rs 7,50,824 after the 1.6 percent price revision. In the same way, the range-topping ZXI+ AT trim that was priced at Rs 11.20 lakh will now set you back by Rs 11,37,920. If you take the Maruti Suzuki Baleno into consideration, its base Sigma variant will now cost Rs 5,99,440 against its previous price of Rs 5.90 lakh.

On the other hand, the top-of-the-line Alpha Automatic trim will now be available at the dealerships for a price of Rs 9,24,560 in comparison to its previous price of Rs 9.10 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi. Also, it has to be noted that the above-calculated figures are indicative and actual figures may or may not vary. That said, in order to get the exact figures, we advise you to connect with your nearest Maruti Suzuki dealership.

With the onset of the new financial year, multiple auto manufacturers have announced price revisions across their product portfolio and most of them are two-wheeler makers. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.