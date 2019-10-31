Maruti Suzuki cars to look forward to at the Auto Expo 2020: Vitara Brezza petrol, Jimny (Indian version) and more

The Auto Expo is one time of the year when everyone seems to be in high spirits. Be it the manufacturers or even the audience that highly anticipates new vehicle launches. After all, buying decisions are often swayed by what is new in the market. In this series of articles, we are going to tell you what cars to expect from which maker at the Auto Expo 2020. These stories are based on the information we have, some gathered from the manufacturers, sources and from past trends. So, here we go on the new Maruti Suzuki cars once can expect at the Auto Expo 2020.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza petrol: The Maruti Vitara Brezza petrol is expected to carry the same BS-VI compliant 1.5-litre engine from the Ertiga. Given that the Brezza always had a hint of sportiness to it, we don't expect the hybrid to make its way here. The Brezza petrol is likely to have the same 103hp/138Nm configuration, however it will be tuned more towards outright acceleration rather than a linear power delivery. This Brezza petrol though will lose out on the benefits that are currently being accorded in the sub-4m space. In short, the vehicle will be costlier and should ideally start from around Rs 7 lakh. The diesel as it is will be discontinued and if there is demand, the new 1.5-litre motor could be plonked here. Maruti will also use this opportunity to bring in the Brezza facelift. Maruti Suzuki Jimny (Indian version): A few months ago, Suzuki's chairman, Osamu Suzuki said that there is a possibility of a Indian version of the Jimny. The underlying idea is that there is a lot to be explored in the compact SUV segment and currently, the Brezza is the only from the maker there. The Brezza appeals to the urban population while the Jimny will cater to the rural audience. We expect the Jimny in its Indian avatar as a concept, with a launch scheduled in late-2020. It will have a petrol engine, preferably the 1.2-litre, 83hp motor from the Swift and a 5-speed manual. There will also be a 4x4 powertrain to complement the off-road ability of the Jimny. Expect a price close to Rs 8 lakh, ex-showroom. Alto K10 replacement: The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 has been around for quite a long time. It needs a replacement and it is likely that MSIL might have something for it. We are unsure if it will be based on a new platform or will be a facelift. Expect it to have a marginal price rise. Apart from this, Maruti will have accessorised versions of its products on display. Some could be from the iCreate faction or can be done at a dealer level.