Maruti Suzuki sales in May decline 71% over April amid COVID restrictions

Since neither of the two months had normal production, the sales volume of May 2021 is not comparable with May 2020, Maruti Suzuki wrote in a statement.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday reported a 71 percent decline in total sales to 46,555 units in May as compared to 1,59,691 units in April as a spike in COVID-19 cases and lockdowns across various states hit dispatches. The manufacturer had also shut production from 1 May through 16 May so as to divert oxygen from industrial use for medical purposes.

Maruti said its domestic dispatches to dealers last month stood at 35,293 units, down 75 percent from 1,42,454 units in April. Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, declined by 81 percent to 4,760 units in May as against 25,041 units in April this year.

Sales of compact segment vehicles, including Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, declined by 72 percent to 20,343 units from 72,318 cars in April. Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz, declined to 349 units as compared to 1,567 units in April this year.

Utility vehicle sales, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, declined 75 percent to 6,355 units as against 25,484 in April, MSI said. Exports in May were down 35 percent at 11,262 units as against 17,237 units in April this year.

In May 2021, the company shut production from 1st May through 16th May so as to divert oxygen from industrial use for medical purposes. In May 2020, the company witnessed production disruption owing to lockdowns. Since neither of the two months had normal production, the sales volume of May 2021 is not comparable with May 2020, the company wrote in a statement.

In related news, Maruti Suzuki announced the setting up of four oxygen PSA generation plants in Haryana as a part of its CSR) initiative. MSIL utilised its supply chain division and partners — JBML, SKH Metals, Sam Gases and Motherson to help scale up the operations of PSA manufacturers Airox Nigen, Sam Gases and Gaskon.

