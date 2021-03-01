Maruti Suzuki registers 8.3% domestic growth in February: Vitara Brezza among top sellers

The second-most popular passenger vehicle segment in February 2021 was the compact car category that includes the Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire and Tour S.

By:March 1, 2021 11:00 AM

Maruti Suzuki India Limited posted total sales of 1,64,469 units in February 2021. This is a growth of 11.8 percent over February 2020. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 1,47,483 units, sales to other OEMs of 5,500 units and exports of 11,486 units. While utility vehicles, that include the Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6, remained the top sellers for the manufacturer with an increase of 18.9 percent over February last month, entry-level cars including the Alto and S-Presso saw a decline of 12.9 percent.

The second-most popular passenger vehicle segment in February 2021 was the compact car category that includes the WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire and Tour S. The segment registered an increase of 15.3 percent in comparison to February last year. Sale of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz continued on a downward trend last month, having dropped 40.6 percent from 2,544 units in February 2020 to 1,510 units.

While Maruti’s sales numbers reflect positive growth for most segments in February 2021 over the same month last month, April-February sales numbers from 2019-20 to 2020-21 reflect degrowth. Total domestic passenger car sales decreased 14.2 percent from 1,338,106 to 1,147,637 units.

Also read: 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift launched at Rs 5.73 lakh: More power, new features and more

While the entry-level cars (Alto and S-Presso) sales were down 13.1 percent in the April-February period, compact cars like WagonR, Swift and others were down 14.7 percent, Ciaz was down 47.7 percent, utility vehicles likes Vitara Brezza were down 9.2 percent, and the Eeco van was down 16.8 percent. However, sales of commercial vehicles like Super Carry saw an increase of 24.7 percent in the same period.

Maruti’s total sales, including passenger and commercial vehicles (domestic and exports), stood at 1,479,505 units in April-February 2019-20 and was down 12.8 percent at 1,290,847 units in the same period 2020-21.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX to get radar-based tech: New model spied testing with these updates

2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX to get radar-based tech: New model spied testing with these updates

All-new Tata Safari accessory package details out: Front parking sensors, wireless charger and more

All-new Tata Safari accessory package details out: Front parking sensors, wireless charger and more

NHAI constructs 25 km road in a record 18 hour time: How it will benefit you as a driver!

NHAI constructs 25 km road in a record 18 hour time: How it will benefit you as a driver!

Citroen La Maison showrooms launched in Delhi & Gurugram: C5 Aircross bookings to open on 1st March

Citroen La Maison showrooms launched in Delhi & Gurugram: C5 Aircross bookings to open on 1st March

Maruti Suzuki exports over 2 million cars: More than 14 models being sent to 100 countries

Maruti Suzuki exports over 2 million cars: More than 14 models being sent to 100 countries

Price hike alert! BS6 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 gets costlier for the second time in 2021

Price hike alert! BS6 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 gets costlier for the second time in 2021

Hero XPulse 200 clocks 10,000 unit sales in Kerala: Key facts about Royal Enfield Himalayan rival!

Hero XPulse 200 clocks 10,000 unit sales in Kerala: Key facts about Royal Enfield Himalayan rival!

Buying a BMW now easier: Zero down-payment, low interest rate on select cars/bikes till March 31

Buying a BMW now easier: Zero down-payment, low interest rate on select cars/bikes till March 31

2021 BMW R nineT range launched in India: Price, specs, features of 109hp German roadster!

2021 BMW R nineT range launched in India: Price, specs, features of 109hp German roadster!

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 pre-bookings open: To launch by March end in three new colours

2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 pre-bookings open: To launch by March end in three new colours

2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Features we hope have been added/fixed

2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Features we hope have been added/fixed

Ather Energy's new Hosur Factory Visit: How two of India's best electric scooters are made

Ather Energy's new Hosur Factory Visit: How two of India's best electric scooters are made

2021 Tata Safari deliveries begin in India: Punjabi singer Parmish Verma becomes first proud owner!

2021 Tata Safari deliveries begin in India: Punjabi singer Parmish Verma becomes first proud owner!

Delhi Metro deploys ETO Motors' electric vehicles at Jamia station for last-mile connectivity

Delhi Metro deploys ETO Motors' electric vehicles at Jamia station for last-mile connectivity

Michelin promises 100% sustainability by 2050: To make tyres out of recycled, biosourced materials

Michelin promises 100% sustainability by 2050: To make tyres out of recycled, biosourced materials

Omega Seiki Mobility to set up EV manufacturing plant in this country with Rs 100 crore investment

Omega Seiki Mobility to set up EV manufacturing plant in this country with Rs 100 crore investment

E-Trio Touro Mini now available on lease: Rs 6,300 per month for this electric 3-wheeler

E-Trio Touro Mini now available on lease: Rs 6,300 per month for this electric 3-wheeler

2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 new colour options leaked: India launch likely soon!

2021 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 new colour options leaked: India launch likely soon!

Marc Marquez outlines return: Repsol Honda Team kick off 2021 MotoGP campaign

Marc Marquez outlines return: Repsol Honda Team kick off 2021 MotoGP campaign

Mahindra Racing gears up for 2020/21 Formula E: Season opener at Diriyah on 26-27 February

Mahindra Racing gears up for 2020/21 Formula E: Season opener at Diriyah on 26-27 February