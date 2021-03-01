Maruti Suzuki registers 8.3% domestic growth in February: Vitara Brezza among top sellers

The second-most popular passenger vehicle segment in February 2021 was the compact car category that includes the Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire and Tour S.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited posted total sales of 1,64,469 units in February 2021. This is a growth of 11.8 percent over February 2020. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 1,47,483 units, sales to other OEMs of 5,500 units and exports of 11,486 units. While utility vehicles, that include the Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6, remained the top sellers for the manufacturer with an increase of 18.9 percent over February last month, entry-level cars including the Alto and S-Presso saw a decline of 12.9 percent.

The second-most popular passenger vehicle segment in February 2021 was the compact car category that includes the WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire and Tour S. The segment registered an increase of 15.3 percent in comparison to February last year. Sale of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz continued on a downward trend last month, having dropped 40.6 percent from 2,544 units in February 2020 to 1,510 units.

While Maruti’s sales numbers reflect positive growth for most segments in February 2021 over the same month last month, April-February sales numbers from 2019-20 to 2020-21 reflect degrowth. Total domestic passenger car sales decreased 14.2 percent from 1,338,106 to 1,147,637 units.

While the entry-level cars (Alto and S-Presso) sales were down 13.1 percent in the April-February period, compact cars like WagonR, Swift and others were down 14.7 percent, Ciaz was down 47.7 percent, utility vehicles likes Vitara Brezza were down 9.2 percent, and the Eeco van was down 16.8 percent. However, sales of commercial vehicles like Super Carry saw an increase of 24.7 percent in the same period.

Maruti’s total sales, including passenger and commercial vehicles (domestic and exports), stood at 1,479,505 units in April-February 2019-20 and was down 12.8 percent at 1,290,847 units in the same period 2020-21.

