Maruti Suzuki cars to get costlier soon: Why and how much explained

Maruti Suzuki is going to increase the prices of its entire model line-up starting January 2020. The country's leading carmaker, in a recent regulatory filing, said that the planned increased in the prices of its product is due to the rising input costs. The company said that over the past year, there has been an adverse impact on the cost of its vehicle due to rising input costs. And hence, Maruti Suzuki has now decided to pass some of this impact to the customers in the form of a price increase. The carmaker hasn't specified the amount by which the prices of its cars will increase, however, it has stated that the hike will vary from model to model.

Maruti Suzuki currently stands as the largest selling carmaker in India. The company recently announced that it has crossed 20 million sales milestone since its sold its first car in India back in December 1983. The first car sold by Maruti Suzuki in India was the iconic 800. Maruti Suzuki took 29 years to sell 10 million cars. However, the target of the further 10 million sales was breached in just 8 years.

Maruti Suzuki has already started rolling out BS6 petrol versions of its products in India. Currently, the petrol BS6 portfolio of Maruti Suzuki includes the Alto800, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Ertiga and XL6. With this, the Indo-Japanese carmaker currently has the largest portfolio of BS6 petrol cars in India. Maruti Suzuki has earlier announced that it will stop the production of diesel engines once the new emission regulations are implemented.

The Indo-Japanese automaker is currently working on a mid-life update for its sub-four-meter SUV Vitara Brezza. Express Drives recently spotted a test mule of the same undergoing testing in Delhi. Along with this update, Maruti Suzuki is will also introduce a petrol derivative in the line-up of this sub-compact SUV as well.