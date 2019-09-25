Maruti Suzuki car prices cut by Rs 5,000 after Modi govt reduces corporate tax

Maruti Suzuki has become the first to pass on the benefits of corporate tax reduction to its customers by announcing a price cut of Rs 5,000 on the ex-showroom prices of select models. The new prices will be applicable starting today (25th September 2019). These models include all variants of Alto 800, Alto K10, Swift Diesel, Celerio, Baleno Diesel, Ignis, Dzire Diesel, Tour S Diesel, Vitara Brezza and S-Cross. Maruti has also clarified that this reduction of price will be over and above the current promotional offers for the company’s vehicle range.

Maruti has said that the price reduction will be helpful in bringing down the cost of acquisition, especially for its entry-level customers. The manufacturer says that this announcement around the festive season will help boost customer sentiment and revive the market to create demand.

The company's price reduction comes days after the government cut corporate tax last week with an aim to help the industry overcome slowdown. During a recent GST Council meeting, the finance minister clarified that there would be no reduction in GST on automobiles. The FM proposed that the corporate tax rate be reduced to 22 percent from the prevailing 30. She also said that the Minimum Alternate Tax scheme will be removed for those companies who weren't taking incentives from the Income Tax Act.

In August this year, domestic passenger vehicle sales were on a decline for the 10th consecutive month falling from 2,87,198 units in August last year to 1,96,524 units last month registering a 31.57% decline.

The automobile industry in India is currently going through a slump as nearly all manufacturers report a slowdown in sales. A lot of it is attributed to the transition from BS-IV to BS-VI that is set to take place next year.