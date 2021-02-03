Maruti Suzuki car leasing now in Kochi at monthly subscription prices starting at Rs 12,500

Maruti Suzuki has announced a partnership with ALD Automotive for car leasing service in Kochi. The service gives the customer the option to extend, upgrade or buy the car at market price after the completion of subscription.

Maruti Suzuki India today announced its partnership with ALD Automotive India, leasing and fleet management business line of the Société Générale Group, for its subscription program. The company has now expanded its car subscription program to customers in Kochi. Maruti Suzuki Subscribe offers cars in eight other cities including Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, and Ahmedabad.

A customer can opt from WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki ARENA and Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, XL6, and S-Cross from NEXA. Additionally, the subscription plan is now available with varied mileage options of 10K, 15K, 20K and 25K km annually and 12, 24, 36 and 48-month tenures.

Customers will pay an all-inclusive monthly subscription charge starting at Rs 12,513 for Wagon R and Rs 13,324 for Ignis in Kochi (including taxes) for a tenure of 48 months. The company’s other partners for the subscription program include Orix Auto Infrastructure Services and Myles Automotive Technologies.

The unique initiative allows a customer to use a brand-new car without actually owning it. The customer needs to pay an all-inclusive monthly fee that comprehensively covers maintenance, 24*7 roadside assistance and insurance for the complete tenure, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said.

The main reasons for higher acceptance of subscription are that there exists a segment of consumers who want to be safe in these times as well as drive the car without the hassles of ownership like managing insurance and maintenance. Especially, Millennials are attracted to such an offering as they do not see much value when it comes to owning a depreciating asset, Suvajit Karmakar, CEO & Whole-time Director, ALD Automotive India, said.

After the completion of subscription tenure, the customer can also opt to extend, upgrade the vehicle, or buy the car at market price.

