Maruti Suzuki introduces car leasing: No down payment or resale value worries

Maruti Suzuki has joined the list of car manufacturers who offer car leasing programs under which a customer can simply pay a monthly rent for a fixed time period to use a car of their liking.

By:Published: July 3, 2020 1:10 PM

2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki on Thursday announced the introduction of its subscription-based car leasing service. The manufacturer has tied up with Orix Auto Infrastructure Services Ltd to launch the car subscription service in India. The service in its pilot project will be available in Gurugram and Bengaluru with a lineup including the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, and Ertiga from the Arena channel and Baleno, Ciaz, and XL6 from NEXA retail channel.

Under the leasing program, customers can pick any Maruti Suzuki car of their liking and pay a monthly rent for use during a fixed time period. The program also includes car insurance, genuine parts and accessories, along with a maintenance cover.

Several car manufacturers have begun car leasing service in India. Hyundai Motor India launched its service last year in six cities across India initially in a partnership with self-drive car-sharing firm Revv. MG Motor India offers car subscriptions through a tie-up with Myles – car sharing and leasing platform from Carzonrent. Volkswagen India introduces its car lease program in May this year with a minimum lock-in period ranging from two-four years.

Also read: How car rental could be your new safety move against COVID-19 after lockdown

The India automobile industry had already been experiencing a sales slowdown before that pandemic and now, sales are all the more impacted negatively. Hence, automakers have had to churn out new ways car ownership for their customers while also making the process simpler and less of a financial burden.

Maruti Suzuki has also announced recent collaborations with select banks to offer customised auto retail financing solutions to its customers. For instance, Maruti’s tie-up with ICICI Bank offers a ‘Flexi EMI’ scheme that enables customers to pay low EMI initially with amounts starting at as low as Rs 899 on a loan amount of Rs 1 lakh for the first three months.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Kia Motors sold 7,275 units of Seltos and Carnival in June: Sales up over four times than May

Kia Motors sold 7,275 units of Seltos and Carnival in June: Sales up over four times than May

Turbocharged petrol sedans, SUVs, hatchbacks under Rs 10 lakh: Skoda Rapid to Hyundai Venue

Turbocharged petrol sedans, SUVs, hatchbacks under Rs 10 lakh: Skoda Rapid to Hyundai Venue

2020 Hyundai Creta Turbo Petrol Review: Fast, powerful and exciting!

2020 Hyundai Creta Turbo Petrol Review: Fast, powerful and exciting!

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift unveiled: Gets plug-in hybrid with 130 kph in electric-only mode

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan facelift unveiled: Gets plug-in hybrid with 130 kph in electric-only mode

2020 Hyundai Creta beats Kia Seltos to become India's highest-selling SUV in June

2020 Hyundai Creta beats Kia Seltos to become India's highest-selling SUV in June

New Maserati Nettuno twin turbo V6 engine to use F1 tech: Power, torque figures revealed

New Maserati Nettuno twin turbo V6 engine to use F1 tech: Power, torque figures revealed

Toyota Camry, Vellfire prices increased: Costlier by this much!

Toyota Camry, Vellfire prices increased: Costlier by this much!

2020 Honda CBR400R revealed: Why it should be launched in India

2020 Honda CBR400R revealed: Why it should be launched in India

BGauss A2, B8 electric scooters with range of up to 110 km to launch next month

BGauss A2, B8 electric scooters with range of up to 110 km to launch next month

Yamaha introduces special offer for COVID-19 warriors: How to avail this scheme

Yamaha introduces special offer for COVID-19 warriors: How to avail this scheme

India-bound Ducati Panigale V2 gets a new white Rosso livery: Expected price, features of 959 successor!

India-bound Ducati Panigale V2 gets a new white Rosso livery: Expected price, features of 959 successor!

Exponential growth upcoming in Indian EV market in next 1-1.5 years: BluSmart Mobility

Exponential growth upcoming in Indian EV market in next 1-1.5 years: BluSmart Mobility

New-gen Hyundai i20 India-spec spied testing: Expected features, engines, launch date

New-gen Hyundai i20 India-spec spied testing: Expected features, engines, launch date

Crazy DS X E-Tense: Two cars in one with 1,360 hp!

Crazy DS X E-Tense: Two cars in one with 1,360 hp!

Super-stunning custom-built Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 ideas from The Bike Shed, RE tie-up

Super-stunning custom-built Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 ideas from The Bike Shed, RE tie-up

Honda WR-V BS6 launched: Ford Freestyle rival price, specs, features

Honda WR-V BS6 launched: Ford Freestyle rival price, specs, features

Post lockdown recovery: Royal Enfield sells 36,510 bikes in June, nearly twice than May

Post lockdown recovery: Royal Enfield sells 36,510 bikes in June, nearly twice than May

June 2020 two-wheeler sales: Hero MotoCorp sold over 4.5 lakh bikes & scooters followed by Bajaj, Honda

June 2020 two-wheeler sales: Hero MotoCorp sold over 4.5 lakh bikes & scooters followed by Bajaj, Honda

Porsche India director, Pavan Shetty, resigns: Ashish Kaul takes over as the interim

Porsche India director, Pavan Shetty, resigns: Ashish Kaul takes over as the interim

2020 Honda City vs 2020 Hyundai Verna: 5 ways both beat each other

2020 Honda City vs 2020 Hyundai Verna: 5 ways both beat each other