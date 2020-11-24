Maruti Suzuki car leasing launched in four more cities: To expand to 60 cities in three years

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe lets customers use a new car without owning it by paying an all-inclusive monthly fee that comprehensively covers maintenance and insurance for the complete tenure.

By:November 24, 2020 4:23 PM
Image for representational purposes only

The country”s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday announced the expansion of its vehicle subscription programme to Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Gandhinagar with plans to expand it further in up to 60 cities over the next three years. The company had earlier launched its ‘Maruti Suzuki Subscribe’ in cities like Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune. The programme has now been expanded and launched in four more cities – Mumbai (including Navi Mumbai and Thane), Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Gandhinagar, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

The company has partnered with ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services India, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation, Japan to introduce the service for individual customers in these four cities, it added.

Under the initiative – Maruti Suzuki Subscribe – a customer can use a brand-new car without actually owning it by paying an all-inclusive monthly fee that comprehensively covers maintenance and insurance for the complete tenure.

Also read: Five reasons you should lease a car during COVID-19 pandemic

MSI Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program has received encouraging responses from customers with over 6,600 inquiries in the first few months of the pilot launch.

“The Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program comes with a bouquet of benefits like flexible tenure, zero down payment, insurance, and complete maintenance,” Srivastava said adding that “we are aiming to introduce the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program in 40-60 cities over a period of 2 to 3 years”.

The program also provides 24×7 roadside assistance and customer support.

“We are confident that with the flexibility Subscription provides to customers, in addition to convenience and a hassle-free experience, it will surely find a lot of takers in the post-pandemic fast-changing world of mobility,” ORIX India MD and CEO Sandeep Gambhir said.

The partners are witnessing an increased need from customers to have personalized and customized solutions and flexible ownership options as against the traditional ways of owning cars, and Subscription does just that, Gambhir added.

Under the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe, users can opt from a wide range of the company”s vehicles such as Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, and Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki ARENA and Baleno, Ciaz, and XL6 from NEXA. The monthly subscription fee varies depending on the model and city.

For instance, the subscription fee starts from Rs 14,665 per month for the Swift LXi model in Ahmedabad, the company said.

