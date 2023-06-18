Maruti Suzuki car discounts June 2023: Up to Rs 61,000 off on Wagon R, Swift, and other models

Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to Rs 61,000 in June on many variants. Here are the car discounts for June 2023.

Maruti Suzuki is offering a host of car discounts in June 2023 for most of its models, including the Wagon R, Celerio, Alto, Eeco, Swift, and Dzire. Offers are up to Rs 61,000 on select models and variants, however, models such as the Ignis, Baleno, and Grand Vitara do not get any discounts.

What is interesting is that, unlike most other months, Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts on select CNG variants as well. So here are the discounts offered by Maruti Suzuki in June 2023.

Maruti Suzuki car discounts June 2023

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

For June, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R gets Rs 61,000 off for the 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre petrol manual variants, while the AMT trims get Rs 26,000 worth of offers. The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG variants get Rs 57,100 off.

S-Presso

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso also gets Rs 61,000 worth of discounts for the manual gearbox versions, while the AMT trims get discounts worth Rs 32,000. The S-Presso CNG trims get discounts worth Rs 52,000.

Celerio

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is up next, with discounts of Rs 61,000 again for the petrol manual variants, while the AMT versions get Rs 31,000 and the CNG trims get discounts worth Rs 57,000.

Alto K10

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 saw a major design update last year and for this month, the carmaker is offering discounts worth Rs 57,000 on the manual variants, while the AMT versions get Rs 32,000 discount, and the CNG variants get Rs 47,000 worth of offers.

Swift and Dzire

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is a popular hatchback and the carmaker is offering discounts worth Rs 52,000 on all petrol variants apart from the LXi trim, which gets a discount of Rs Rs 47,000. The Swift CNG versions get a discount of Rs 18,100. The Dzire gets a discount of Rs 17,000 on all petrol variants, manual and AMT.

Eeco

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco replaces the popular Omni, and its utilitarian use has seen the vehicle become popular with many businesses and as a personal vehicle. The Eeco gets a discount of Rs 39,000, while the CNG versions get a discount of Rs 37,100.