Maruti Suzuki car discounts in May – Alto, Dzire, Swift upto Rs 59,000 off 

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is offered with a discount of up to Rs. 59,000.

Maruti Suzuki is offering a slew of discounts to its customers across its portfolio on models such as Alto 800, Alto K10, Swift, WagonR, Dzire, Eeco, S-Presso etc. Discounts can be availed on the CNG iterations of these models as well. Benefits include cash discounts and exchange bonuses of upto Rs. 20,000.

Variant Discounts (Upto) Alto 800 Rs. 15,000 Alto K10 Rs. 59,000 S-Presso Rs. 49,000 Eeco Rs. 29,000 WagonR Rs. 54,000 Celerio Rs. 54,000 Swift Rs. 54,000 Dzire Rs. 10,000

Alto 800 / Alto K10

One of Maruti’s most popular models, the Alto 800 has an exchange offer of Rs. 15,000. The Alto K10 gets an exchange rate of Rs. 35,000 and an overall discount of Rs. 59,000 which is currently the highest discount offered in the Maruti Suzuki portfolio.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is available with a discount of up to Rs 54,000, which includes an exchange offer of Rs. 15,000. The S-Presso CNG also attracts a total discount of Rs. 40,000. The S-Presso AMT version gets only Rs. 19,000.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

Tall-boy hatchback from Maruti Suzuki, the WagonR comes with a discount of up to Rs 54,000, including an exchange offer of Rs. 20,000. The WagonR AMT gets a total discount of up to Rs. 24,000 while the WagonR CNG gets a discount of up to Rs. 45,000.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Swift is arguably one of the most-successful Maruti Suzuki product that has attracted buyers from all age groups.

Maruti Suzuki Swift’s manual LXI, VXI and Z,Z+ variants get a total discount of up to Rs. 49,000, 54,000 and 49,000 respectively. The Swift AMT gets benefits up to Rs. 34,000 while the Swift CNG has a flat discount of Rs. 10,000 only.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki’s best-selling sedan, the Dzire is offered with the least discount of Rs. 10,00 for both its manual and AMT versions. A flat discount of Rs. 10,000 can be available in exchange for a vehicle aged less or more than 7 years of age.

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Swift, and Dzire come with exchange bonuses ranging from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 15,000 with some additional corporate discounts and special institutional sales offers of up to Rs. 4,000.

