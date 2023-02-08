Maruti Suzuki car discounts in February 2023 – Up to Rs 50,000 off on Ignis, Baleno, and Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki car discounts in February 2023. The carmaker is offering discounts of up to Rs 50,000 on select models and variants.

Maruti Suzuki is offering an array of discounts for some of its models, totalling up to Rs 50,000. These benefits are in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts. Here’s a detailed list of discounts Maruti Suzuki is offering for some of its models this February.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis gets the biggest discount for February 2023. Nexa’s entry-level offering gets Rs 25,000 as a cash discount, while an additional Rs 25,000 is applicable as an exchange bonus on the manual gearbox models, while the automatic version gets a discount of Rs 19,000 and an additional Rs 4,000 off as a corporate bonus. This applies to both, the 2022 and 2023 models.

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that makes 82bhp with the help of a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. the Ignis rivals the recently-launched Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki’s mid-size sedan, the Ciaz gets discounts totalling Rs 40,000. For the 2022 model, customers can avail of a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange benefit of Rs 25,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000 for the manual and automatic versions.

For the 2023 model, Maruti Suzuki is offering benefits totalling Rs 30,000. This includes Rs 25,000 as exchange benefits and Rs 5,000 as a corporate discount.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki is offering a flat cash discount of Rs 15,000 for the Baleno manual version, both 2022 and 2023 models. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno automatic and CNG versions do not get any discounts.

The Baleno is powered by Maruti Suzuki’s popular 1.2-litre petrol engine that does its duty in the Swift hatchback as well. The Baleno recently saw an upgrade as the carmaker has made ESP standard across all trims, along with the Swift.