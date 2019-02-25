Maruti Suzuki calls in 3,757 Balenos over ABS software issue

Maruti Suzuki India has announced a service campaign for 3,757 units of its premium hatchback Baleno to inspect and update modified software in actuator assembly ABS, a key part of braking system. The said service campaign will cover units that have been manufactured between December 6, 2018 and February 4, 2019, the company said in a customer notice on its website. An ABS (anti-lock braking system) actuator is a hydraulic device that communicates with the ECU (engine control unit) to control brakes under emergency situations. The company said it wasn't a recall as there is no safety concern involved in this case. Service campaigns are undertaken globally by automobile companies to rectify faults that may cause inconvenience to customers.

In other news, Maruti Suzuki launched the new Baleno facelift in India a few days back at a price of Rs 5.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model gets multiple design updates along with new 16-inch alloy wheels. The cabin of the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift also gets multiple new bits like black and blue inserts along with chrome inserts around AC vents and center console and more.

The car also gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that made its debut on the new WagonR. In terms of safety, the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift also gets the essential features like front passenger seatbelt reminder, reverse parking sensors, speed alert system, dual airbags, ABS with EBD and lots more. The new Baleno facelift continues to get power from the same 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engines. While the petrol engine is mated to a five-speed manual and a CVT, the diesel gets the manual option only. The petrol motor develops 84 PS of power and 115 Nm of torque while the diesel engine is good for 75 PS and 190 Nm.

