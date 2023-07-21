Maruti Suzuki Brezza update: Manual now less fuel efficient

Maruti Suzuki has introduced a host of new features in the 2023 Brezza. We take a look at the hits and misses.

Maruti Suzuki has updated the Brezza, which includes a range of new features and also some omissions for certain variants. After launching the facelift version of this sub-4 metre SUV in 2022, this is Brezza’s first update. We look at the hits and misses in the 2023 Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

2023 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Why manual trim is less fuel efficient?

Maruti Suzuki retains the 101.6bhp 1.5-litre petrol powertrain, but the manual version now comes without mild hybrid technology. The advantage of this mechanism is that the small electric motor assists in providing additional torque and maintaining speed without affecting the mileage of the vehicle. For better fuel efficiency, in idle stop-start conditions, the technology would cut off the engine. As a result, the fuel economy of the Brezza manual has dropped from 20.15 kmpl to 17.38 kmpl.

The automatic version, on the other hand, continues to be equipped with mild-hybrid technology and retains the same economy of 19.80 kmpl. There are no changes in the CNG model and the output remains the same at 99.2bhp in petrol mode and 86.6bhp in CNG mode.

2023 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: What’s new?

The 2023 Brezza now comes equipped with three-point seatbelts for all five seats as a standard feature. Along with this the compact Maruti Suzuki SUV also gets seatbelt reminder warnings for all seats across the variants. This feature was recently introduced on the Fronx and the Jimny. Apart from this, the top-of-the-line ZXi trim in both manual and automatic continues to offer a host of features like a head-up display, sunroof, six airbags, 360-degree camera, nine-inch infotainment system with six-speaker Arkamy’s sound system and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

2023 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Safety features misses

The Brezza is one of the safest vehicles in the Maruti Suzuki stable as it was awarded a 4-star Global NCAP rating. With the new 2023 update, the company has decided to remove some key safety features from the Brezza CNG range like electronic stability program (ESP) or hill-hold assist, which were previously standard across the board. The petrol manual and the automatic mild-hybrid version continue to get these two features in all the variants.

With the new addition and omission of features, there are no price revisions on the Brezza, as it’s priced from Rs 8.29 lakh to Rs 13.98 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

