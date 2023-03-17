Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG launched at Rs 9.14 lakh: Claims 25.51 km/kg mileage

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 9.14 lakh, ex-showroom. This sub-compact CNG SUV claims to offer a mileage of 25.51 km/kg.

Maruti Suzuki has finally introduced the CNG version of the Brezza in India. The all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG has been launched at a starting price of Rs 9.14 lakh, ex-showroom. It is the first and currently the only sub-compact SUV to come equipped with a factory-fitted CNG kit. Bookings for the same are already open. The variant-wise prices of the 2023 Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG are mentioned below.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG: Price and rivals

Brezza CNG variant Price (ex-showroom) LXi S-CNG MT Rs 9.14 lakh VXi S-CNG MT Rs 10.49 lakh ZXi S-CNG MT Rs 11.89 lakh ZXi S-CNG MT dual-tone Rs 12.05 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG is offered in four variants: LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi dual-tone. Its prices start at Rs 9.14 lakh and they go up to Rs 12.05 lakh, ex-showroom. In comparison, the petrol-only variants of the Brezza are priced from Rs 8.19 lakh to Rs 14.04 lakh, ex-showroom. The Brezza S-CNG will indirectly rival the CNG versions of the Grand Vitara and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Also Read: Top 5 most affordable electric cars in India: Tiago EV to XUV400

Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG: Engine and mileage

Powering the Maruti Brezza S-CNG is a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated bi-fuel petrol engine. This motor develops 86.7 bhp and 121 Nm of torque in the CNG mode. While it was expected to be equipped with an automatic transmission as well, the company is offering only a 5-speed manual gearbox for now. The Brezza S-CNG is claimed to deliver a mileage of 25.51 km/kg.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the launch, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki, said, “The Brezza has been a game-changer for Maruti Suzuki. It is an SUV that has redefined the compact SUV segment with its design and performance. We are confident that the Hot and Techy Brezza will once again disrupt the segment with the S-CNG version. It will be the perfect choice for people looking for a sustainable, safe and high-performance city-bred SUV.”

Watch Video | Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Review:

He further added, “At this stage, it is also worth mentioning that in Maruti Suzuki Arena, S-CNG models account for 24% of overall sales. And CNG sales for hot-selling models such as the Ertiga and WagonR account for as high as 57% and 41% of total model sales, respectively. Moreover, with the Government’s initiatives aimed at the proliferation of CNG pumps across the nation, these numbers are likely to see a surge in the coming years.”

Also Read: Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs TVS Ronin: Which retro cruiser should be your pick?

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.