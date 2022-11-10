Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Grand Vitara S-CNG launch soon: What to expect?

Maruti Suzuki is expected to introduce the S-CNG versions of the Brezza and Grand Vitara soon. They are likely to demand a premium of Rs 1 lakh over their petrol-only counterparts.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer, is all set to expand its CNG portfolio in the country. The company recently launched the S-CNG versions of the Baleno and XL6 in India. Now, the carmaker is gearing up to introduce the S-CNG versions of the Brezza and Grand Vitara. Upon launch, they will be Maruti’s first-ever SUVs to come with a factory-fitted CNG kit.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG has already been spotted at dealerships and it’s likely to be launched in India soon. It will be powered by a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated bi-fuel petrol engine. This motor develops 86.7 bhp and 121 Nm of torque in the CNG mode in XL6. It will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 unveiled at EICMA 2022: India launch soon

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG

Toyota has started accepting bookings for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder E-CNG for a token amount of Rs 25,000 and its prices will be announced soon. Following Hyryder’s launch, Maruti Suzuki is expected to introduce the Grand Vitara S-CNG. Both these CNG mid-size SUVs will share mechanicals with each other. They’ll get the same mill that will power the upcoming Brezza CNG as well.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara AWD Off-Road Review:

Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Grand Vitara S-CNG: Price

Maruti Suzuki is expected to soon announce the prices of the S-CNG versions of the Brezza and Grand Vitara. They are likely to demand a premium of Rs 1 lakh over their petrol-only counterparts. Currently, the Brezza is priced from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.96 lakh while the Grand Vitara retails from Rs 10.45 lakh to Rs 19.65 lakh, ex-showroom.

Also Read: Honda November 2022 discounts: Benefits of up to Rs 63,000 on City, Amaze, WR-V, Jazz

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.