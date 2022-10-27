Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG variant details leaked: Launch soon

The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG will be launched in India soon. Ahead of its official debut, the variant details of the CNG version of this sub-compact SUV have leaked online.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, is all set to introduce the CNG version of the Brezza. It will be the company’s 11th CNG model in the portfolio. The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG is expected to be launched in India early next month. Ahead of its official debut, the variant details of the CNG version of this sub-compact SUV have leaked online.

As per a leaked document from Maruti Suzuki’s official website, the factory-fitted CNG kit will be offered with all the trim levels of the Brezza, namely LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. Moreover, it will be the first Maruti car in India to get CNG with both manual and automatic transmission options. The specifications of the bi-fuel CNG version of the Brezza haven’t been revealed yet.

In its petrol-only guise, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that does its duty in the XL6 and Ertiga as well. This motor develops 101 bhp and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

The petrol-only variants of the Brezza are rated to deliver a mileage of up to 20.15 kmpl and one can expect the CNG version to deliver even better fuel economy. In terms of features, the new Brezza is quite loaded and gets a 9.0-inch Smartplay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech, an electric sunroof, six airbags, and more.

