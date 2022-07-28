Maruti Suzuki Brezza accessories – Top 5 must-have list

Maruti Suzuki Brezza accessories list. Maruti Suzuki offers numerous accessories, but pick the top 5 must-have accessories for the new Brezza.

The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza was launched recently in India, priced at Rs 7.99 lakh onwards ex-showroom. To make the sub-4 metre SUV unique, the carmaker also offers several genuine accessories to spec up the Brezza. Maruti Suzuki offers a plethora of accessories, however, we pick the top 5 amongst them to make your Brezza stand out.

Alloy wheels

The higher-end variants of the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza get alloy wheels, however, for those looking to spec up the base models, Maruti Suzuki offers alloy wheels as an official accessory, priced at Rs 10,590. Maruti Suzuki also offers fitment at your closest dealership, while keeping the warranty intact, and keeping you safe from the police for modifications.

Window frame kit

The Window frame kit accessory for the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza gives the vehicle a floating roof look as it blacks out the C-Pillars. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza window frame kit costs Rs 2,190 and fits all variants of the new Brezza. Maruti Suzuki will also offer doorstep fitting services to help make accessorising your vehicle easier.

Sidestep

The sidestep accessory for the Maruti Suzuki Brezza is new and is designed to fit all variants of the SUV. The sidestep enhances the ruggedness of the Brezza, while also making it easier to step into the vehicle and protect the running boards from damage. The skidplate accessory for the new Brezza is priced at Rs 13,490, and Maruti Suzuki will help fit the sidesteps at authorised dealerships.

Front skid plate

A front skid plate is the quintessential SUV accessory and is available for the new Brezza. The skidplates not only enhance the overall looks of the new Brezza but also protects the bumper and other components from damages caused by speed breakers and other road undulations.

Interior dash trim – Wood

Silver dash trims are common, but Maruti Suzuki offers wood inserts for the new Brezza, giving it an upmarket feel. The wood trim is available for all variants of the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza and can be fitted at home or at the dealership. Maruti Suzuki charges Rs 5,990 for the wood trim accessory for the Brezza.