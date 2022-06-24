Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022: Changes Expected

Maruti Suzuki has also confirmed that the new generation compact SUV will drop the Vitara name as Brezza itself is now an established brand. We explain what changes are expected.

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza will feature a lot of changes as compared to the current-gen model. These changes include a new grille up front, a floating touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera and much more.

Exterior

Based on the exterior spy shots, the new Brezza will feature a lot of changes like a new front fascia, and sleeker headlamps with L-shaped LED daytime running lights. Moving to the side, the 2022 Brezza gets more significant plastic body cladding along with a new set of diamond-cut alloy wheels. The rear quarter glass also seems to have grown in size. The SUV receives updated slim LED tail lights with ‘Brezza’ lettering on the tailgate. This compact SUV will be equipped with front and rear faux skid plates, giving it a muscular stance. The official teaser released by Maruti Suzuki also reveals that the new-gen Brezza will be offered a factory-fitted electric sunroof, which is a first for a Maruti Suzuki.



Interior

The cabin of the new-gen Brezza will likely be completely redesigned. The SUV will come equipped with a floating touchscreen infotainment system, called SmartPlay Pro+ that could measure up to 9 inches in size and is expected to be bigger than the previous one. The new Brezza’s cabin will sport a black and brown theme along with a flat-bottom steering wheel, ambient lighting, cooled glovebox, and new controls for the HVAC system. It also features a wireless charging pad, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Electronic Stability Control, six airbags, a 360-degree camera, Suzuki Connect connected-car technology and an Arkamys-tuned sound system.



Under the hood

The Brezza will be powered by the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine which produces 99 bhp of max power and 136 Nm of torque. In addition to the five-speed manual gearbox, it will also get a new six-speed torque converter automatic transmission instead of the older four-speed AT. The new Brezza will also be offered with paddle shifters.