Maruti Suzuki Baleno upcoming rivals: Tata Altroz, new i20 and more

The hotly contested premium hatchback segment, which is currently led by the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, is soon going to witness the arrival of several new players. These new launches will comprise of all-new models as well as generation and mid-life updates of the existing vehicles in the segment. Though a buyer in this space is already spoilt for choice, the addition of new players is sure going to spice up the competition. The new models, will not only take up the fight to the segment leader Maruti Suzuki Baleno but also stand as alternatives to other players in the said space. Here is a list of all the upcoming premium hatchbacks in India with their respective expected launch dates, engine specs and other important information. Read along!

Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz, which is based on the homegrown automaker's ALFA architecture, is expected to launch in India sometime later this month. The premium hatchback's aesthetics are based on Tata's IMPACT 2.0 design philosophy. It is going to offer a plethora of features and creature comforts on-board. The list will include a digital-analogue instrument cluster, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, automatic headlamps to name a few. The Altroz is going to get a BS-6 compliant petrol engine under its hood. The same is expected to be a 3-cylinder, turbocharged engine which is currently available with the Nexon SUV. The Altroz will comply with all the upcoming safety regulations. It prices are likely to fall in-between the range of Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Next-Gen Hyundai i20 (Image: Motor1)

Next-Generation Hyundai i20

Hyundai is currently working on the next-generation iteration of the i20 hatchback. The test mules of the same have been spotted testing on international soil several times in the recent past. Though under heavy camouflage, the test mules reveal that the next-gen i20 is going to come with a complete aesthetic makeover albeit retaining its overall silhouette. The next-gen Hyundai i20 is expected to launch in India sometime during the year 2020. It will continue to get petrol as well as diesel engine options under its hood. Both of these engines will be BS-6 compliant. Prices of the new i20 are expected to fall in-between the range of Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

Volkswagen Polo Facelift

Volkswagen is currently working on a mid-life update for its premium hatchback Polo. Going by the plethora of spy-shots circulating on the internet, it has become clear that the updates will majority comprise of aesthetic alterations, along with the possible upgradation of the Polo's engine line-up to meet the upcoming BS-6 emission regulations. The list of changes will include a slightly aggressive design for the front and rear bumpers. In addition to this, there will be some minor revisions on the inside of the vehicle as well. Prices of the Volkswagen Polo facelift are expected to increase slightly.