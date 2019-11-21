Maruti Suzuki Baleno sales cross 6.5 lakh units in 4 years: Why it’s a hot favourite in India!

Maruti Suzuki Baleno has surpassed the sales milestone of 6.5 lakh units. Launched in October 2015, the hatchback has achieved this feat in four years of its launch. Maruti Suzuki Baleno was launched with Next Generation Smart Hybrid technology in January 2019 offering Idle Start-Stop (ISS) and power re-generation. Also, the Baleno is India's first BS6 compliant premium hatchback. Maruti Suzuki said in a press statement that the Baleno is the fastest premium hatchback to reach the 6-lakh sales milestone in India. The vehicle is available for sale at 360 Nexa showrooms in over 200 cities and towns across the country.

In terms of features, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets a new 17.78 cm Smartplay infotainment system, multi information display and the option of an CVT transmission as well. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno achieved the first lakh of its sales in October 2016, which is exactly after one year of its launch. The sales refused to slow down after that with 3 lakh sales milestone coming in the month of December 2017. The 5 lakh number was achieved in November last year and the next one and a half lakh units were added to the sales in less than a year.

Commenting on the 4th year anniversary, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said that Baleno since inception has been a leader. Retailed from Maruti's premium channel Nexa, Baleno attracted new set of customers to Maruti Suzuki family. Baleno is the perfect choice for those looking for a premium hatchback. He added that the continuous alignment with Maruti Suzuki's customer’s expectations and desires along with periodic technological upgrades has kept Baleno ahead of the curve. It has been Maruti's constant endeavour through the years to introduce new technology and add attractive features to make the Baleno the most aspired for hatchback in the market.

Stay tuned with us for more such updates! For more auto news and reviews, visit and subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.