Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG: All you need to know

The Baleno is the first premium hatchback to come in CNG and is the first in its segment to come with six airbags.

Maruti Suzuki leads the way in the CNG field and now with Nexa models — Baleno and XL6 joining the pack, India’s number-one automobile manufacturer offers twelve CNG vehicles in its portfolio. In a recent conversation with Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director at Maruti Suzuki, he revealed that the company received feedback from Nexa customers who wanted to buy a CNG-powered vehicle due to environmentally friendly reasons. Hence, Maruti Suzuki launched Nexa’s best-seller, the Baleno in CNG avatar, starting from Rs 8.28 lakh to Rs 9.21 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. We take a closer look at what this premium hatchback offers.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG: Price and variants

Baleno is the first premium hatchback to offer a CNG option. At the moment, it has no direct competition unless you consider its sibling, the Swift. The Baleno CNG is available in two trims — Delta and Zeta though it misses out on the entry-level variant, the Sigma, and the top-of-the-line model, the Alpha. Starting from Rs 8.28 lakh, the Baleno CNG is competitively priced and is Rs 95,000 more premium than its petrol version.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG: Specs and dimensions

The Baleno continues to be powered by the same 88.5bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine as its fossil fuel version, but in CNG mode, the hatchback churns out 76bhp and 98.5 Nm of torque. The Baleno CNG is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. In hindsight, as the Baleno has a 55-litre CNG tank, this eats into the 318-litres of boot space which is available in the petrol version. According to Maruti Suzuki, the Baleno CNG returns a fuel efficiency of 30.61km/kg, identical to the Swift CNG.

Watch Video | 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno First Drive Review:

Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG: Features

Even though the Baleno CNG is only available in mid-level trims, they come packed with features. The higher model, the Zeta, is equipped with LED projector lamps, LED tail lights, rear AC vents, rear fast charging of both USB and Type-C ports, a seat height adjuster, steering-mounted controls and much more. For audiophiles, both variants sport a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, but the Zeta gets four speakers and tweeters while the Delta gets the former set of speakers. Thanks to Suzuki Connect, the Zeta trim also boasts over 40 connected features along with Over The Air updates.

Baleno is the first in the first CNG hatchback to offer six airbags. Apart from that, it is equipped with a 360-degree camera and reverse parking sensors. ABS with EBD, brake assist and ISOFIX anchorages.

Also Read: Top 5 upcoming CNG cars in India in 2022: Brezza, Carens & more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.