Maruti Suzuki Baleno now India’s fastest selling car! More than 5 lakh cars sold!

Maruti Suzuki's bet with NEXA channel of dealerships is indeed proving to be very successful as the Maruti Suzuki Baleno sales have just crossed the sales milestone of 5 lakh cars. The record sales come in 38 months since the launch of Baleno in India making it the fastest car to breach half a million sales. Maruti Suzuki Baleno is positioned as a premium compact hatchback and challenges the likes of Hyundai i20.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno was first launched in October 2015 and was the second product to be sold through NEXA dealerships after Maruti Suzuki S-Cross. Baleno connected well with Indians and compact proportions with an old brand wearing a new design worked in favour of the company. The car is being sold in both petrol and diesel engine options and the company also launched the Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS with a 1.0L Boosterjet engine to cater to performance enthusiasts.

Made-in-India Maruti Suzuki Baleno has over 90% of localization and is also the first car to be exported to Suzuki's home market - Japan. It gets safety features like dual airbags and ABS as a standard feature and is also being exported to many other countries including Australia, Latin America and other European and East-Asian countries.

R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki confirmed that in this ongoing financial year, the Baleno sales have go up by a whopping 20.6% and has been among the top-selling cars in India since 2016. "We are grateful for our customers’ constant support that has made Baleno India’s most preferred premium hatchback,” he added. Maruti Suzuki Baleno is also sold with a CVT gearbox on the petrol variants.