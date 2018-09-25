Maruti Suzuki Baleno Limited Edition Revealed: Expected Price, Features and variants!

To keep sales up during the crucial festive season for Maruti Suzuki has just launched a new special edition of the best selling Baleno hatchback. The hatch will be called the Limited Edition and will be available at all Nexa Dealerships across India. In terms of changes, the limited edition gets side-skirts all round, and some added body moulding on the doors. In addition, the car gets a feature list of addition kit that includes a black quilted seat covers with carbon fibre finish, 3D floor mats and an illuminated scuff guard. Some garnishings to the package also include premium cushions, smart key finder, Nexa key ring and premium tissue box.

The Baleno is the third in the line of Limited Edition Cars from the Maruti Suzuki garage with the Ignis and Swift already getting the Limited edition treatment prior to this. It is likely that the limited edition version of the car will be similar in terms of pricing premium. One can expect prices to be about Rs 30,000 more than the standard price for the new variant. Based on this the Baleno Limited Edition is likely to also be available as a dealer fitted accessory kit on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Fitted to the car by customer demand.

Mechanical bits remain largely unchanged, with the limited edition pack offered with three engine and three gearbox options. At the base level, there is an is a 1.2-liter K-Series petrol unit with 82 Bhp-113 Nm. This engine gets a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, while a CVT automatic gearbox is offered as an option. The diesel engine offered on this car is a 1.3 litre, turbocharged Multijet unit with 74 Bhp-190 Nm. A 5-speed manual gearbox is standard with this engine.

For the performance junkies in the audience, the Baleno also gets a smaller turbocharged motor for punch, the 1.0 litre 3-Cylinder turbo-charged petrol engine is being offered with the top-end RS variant of the Baleno. With this motor under the bonnet, the Baleno makes 101 Bhp-150 Nm and is paired to a five-speed manual gearbox.