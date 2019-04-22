Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets smart hybrid and is now BSVI compliant

Maruti Suzuki has just introduced the Baleno with a new 1.2-litre DUALJET DUAL VVT petrol engine with the Baleno and it also features the Smart Hybrid technology. Additionally, Maruti claims that the existing 1.2-litre VVT petrol engine has now been tweaked to comply with BSVI norms.

Maruti has stated that the BSVI compliant engines will be available at their Nexa showrooms across the country soon. However, the manufacturer has not yet revealed the exact specifications of the new engine, with the exception of of the claim that it can deliver 23.87kmpl of fuel economy. The Smart Hybrid technology uses Lithium-ion battery and an electric motor as a torque assist function to help with acceleration while keeping fuel consumption low. The battery is charged by recovering the heat from the brakes and storing it into the battery. It also features idle stop-start function. The new smart hybrid 1.2-litre motor will only be offered in the mid-level ‘Delta’ and ‘Zeta’ trim levels.

The existing 1.2-litre VVT petrol motor will continue to be offered across the range with the 5-speed manual gearbox and the option of the CVT automatic. The changes to the engine will affect its performance marginally, but the manufacturer is still to officially reveal full specifications of the updated motor. The engine currently generates 82bhp and 115Nm of torque. In order to achieve this stringent emission regulation requirement, the company has upgraded both engine hardware & software along with the exhaust system. The Engine control software has been upgraded for more precise fuel injection control using various onboard sensors to ensure cleaner and durable emission control.

As for the diesel, the Baleno will continue to be offered with the 1.3-litre Fiat sourced Multijet engine. However, the manufacturer is expected to phase out the ageing diesel motor and replacing it with their in-house developed diesel motor across their line up in order to meet the emission norms. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno was given a mild update recently in January 2019. This facelift with the Baleno features mostly cosmetic changes, along with Maruti Suzuki’s new SmartPlay Studio infotainment system.

The Baleno with the 1.2-litre VVT engine mated to the manual gearbox is priced between Rs 5.58 – 7.58 lakh, while the CVT variants are priced from Rs 7.68 – 8.90 lakh. The new 1.2-litre DUALJET DUAL VVT engine is priced at Rs 7.25 lakh for the ‘Delta’ trim while the ‘Zeta’ model is priced at Rs 7.86 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.