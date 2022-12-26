Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets new features via software update: Details

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno has received some new and useful features via a software update. This premium hatchback is currently priced from Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.71 lakh, ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki launched the facelifted Baleno in February this year and it has been performing very well for the carmaker in terms of sales. The new Baleno gets a major cosmetic overhaul, hi-tech features and a tried & trusted powertrain. Now, the company has introduced some new features in this premium hatchback via an OTA update. Here are all the details.

Maruti Baleno OTA update: New features explained

With the latest OTA (over-the-air) update, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. It now also gets a turn-by-turn navigation feature in the HUD (head-up display). This OTA update has been rolled out for the Baleno’s 9.0-inch Smartplay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system that is offered in its Zeta and Alpha variants.

Maruti Baleno: Engine and gearbox

Powering the facelifted Baleno is a new 1.2-litre K-series dual-jet, dual-VVT petrol engine that comes with start/stop tech to boost fuel economy. It churns out 88 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT (AGS).

Maruti Baleno: Price and rivals

The prices of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno currently range from Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.71 lakh, ex-showroom. It takes on the likes of the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz, etc.

