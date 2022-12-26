scorecardresearch

Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets new features via software update: Details

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno has received some new and useful features via a software update. This premium hatchback is currently priced from Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.71 lakh, ex-showroom.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets new features via software update: Details
The Maruti Suzuki Baleno now gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity

Maruti Suzuki launched the facelifted Baleno in February this year and it has been performing very well for the carmaker in terms of sales. The new Baleno gets a major cosmetic overhaul, hi-tech features and a tried & trusted powertrain. Now, the company has introduced some new features in this premium hatchback via an OTA update. Here are all the details. 

Maruti Baleno interior dashboard

Maruti Baleno OTA update: New features explained

With the latest OTA (over-the-air) update, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. It now also gets a turn-by-turn navigation feature in the HUD (head-up display). This OTA update has been rolled out for the Baleno’s 9.0-inch Smartplay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system that is offered in its Zeta and Alpha variants. 

Also Read: Tata Punch EV India launch in 2023: Most affordable electric SUV?

Also Read
baleno OTA new features

Maruti Baleno: Engine and gearbox

Powering the facelifted Baleno is a new 1.2-litre K-series dual-jet, dual-VVT petrol engine that comes with start/stop tech to boost fuel economy. It churns out 88 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT (AGS).

Follow: Express Drives on InstagramTwitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno First Drive Review:

Maruti Baleno: Price and rivals 

The prices of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno currently range from Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.71 lakh, ex-showroom. It takes on the likes of the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz, etc. 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV leaked: Global debut at Auto Expo 2023

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews. 

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 26-12-2022 at 07:00:00 am