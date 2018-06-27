Maruti Suzuki Baleno crosses 4 lakh sales: Why 20,000 people buy it every month after three years

Maruti Suzuki has just announced that its popular hatchback Baleno has crossed the sales milestone of 4 lakh units. The car has achieved this feat in less than three years since it was launched in October 2015. The Maruti Baleno is in the list of top 10 best selling cars in India and it is running ahead of its closest rival Hyundai i20. Sales of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno have been averaging around 20,000 units a month and that shows its high popularity. Apart from being sold in India, the Maruti Baleno is also exported to multiple other global markets like Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Latin America and Europe.

Watch our Kia Rio video review here:

April 2018 saw Maruti Baleno finding over 20,000 new homes in India and the interesting thing is that despite the launch of the highly successful Swift, the popularity of Baleno has not taken a back seat. One of the key reasons behind the popularity of Maruti Suzuki Baleno is the balanced design that has been accepted generously by the customers. The car also has a decent feature list and it gets bits like touchscreen infotainment system that supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The car also has a customisable MID that adds to its desirability quotient. Also, the spacious cabin has created a good example in the segment and these are the reasons that make the Baleno churn out impressive sales numbers.

Maruti Baleno is currently sold in two engine options. While the 1.2-litre petrol engine is good for churning out a maximum power output of 83 bhp along with a peak torque of 115 Nm, the 1.3-litre diesel mill generates 75 horses and 190 Nm. The petrol engine is available with a choice of five-speed manual and automatic transmissions. On the other hand, the diesel engine comes with a five-speed manual gearbox only.

The Maruti Baleno is currently available in India in the price range of Rs 5.35 lakh to Rs 8.49 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). It has to be noted that Maruti Suzuki Baleno is sold in India exclusively through the company's premium Nexa dealerships that also sells Ignis, Ciaz and S-Cross. The company's premium outlet chain has grown to over 300 stores across the country and Maruti has plans to add many more to the list towards the end of this year.