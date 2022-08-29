Maruti Suzuki Baleno Cross to be unveiled at 2023 Auto Expo

The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno Cross could be unveiled at the upcoming Auto Expo and go on sale in February 2023, but it will get the 1.0-litre Boosterjet engine as an option.

After much deliberation and several spy pictures, Maruti Suzuki seems to be ready to unveil its next big product at the upcoming Indian Auto Expo — the Baleno Cross. The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Baleno Cross could make its market debut the following month, in February 2023.

As of now, there are numerous speculations about the upcoming crossover, but as per reports, the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno Cross is most likely to get the 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder Boosterjet engine under its hood.

The Boosterjet engine first made its debut in the Baleno RS, which was sold as the flagship variant of the Baleno hatchback. The three-cylinder engine made 100 bhp and 150 Nm of torque, paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox. However, with tougher emission standards, the engine was discontinued.

Now, Maruti Suzuki plans to reintroduce the engine, most likely with the same power configuration that meets BS6 norms with the Baleno Cross, with a manual gearbox. Along with the Boosterjet engine, Maruti Suzuki could also offer a NA option in the form of the 1.2-litre K-Series engine that powers the Swift, Wagon R, and the Baleno, or the larger 1.5-litre option that does its duty on the recently-unveiled Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the new Ertiga.

One thing to be noted is that Maruti Suzuki may not offer the All-Grip AWD system with the Baleno Cross, however, if Maruti Suzuki does decide to offer an AWD hatchback with a turbo petrol engine mated to a manual gearbox, it could just be the ultimate driver’s car in a budget.

Speaking about the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno Cross itself, the crossover will be based on the carmaker’s Futuro-e concept that was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. The Baleno Cross will be similar in size to the newly-launched Maruti Suzuki Brezza and will feature the carmaker’s signature three-block LED DRLs, and a lot of design elements from the Baleno itself, including the rising shoulder line that gives the Baleno its unique design.

When launched next year, the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno Cross will compete with the Honda WR-V, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger, while the Citroen C3 could also face heat.