Maruti Suzuki automatic cars hit 6 lakh+ sales milestone including 5 lakh AGS equipped units

Maruti Suzuki India has recently announced its milestone of reaching 6 lakh plus automatic transmission passenger vehicle sales. The company has announced that out of these 6 lakh automatic vehicles, over 5 lakh vehicles are the ones equipped with Auto Gear Shift (AGS) technology. Maruti Suzuki says that the sales of automatic vehicles have accelerated in the last 5 years after the launch of the AGS tech in Celerio in the year 2014. During FY 2018-19, Maruti Suzuki sold over 2 lakh automatic vehicles which is indeed an impressive number. At present, Maruti Suzuki offers automatic options in 12 models with a choice of three different automatic transmission options – Auto Gear Shift (AGS), Automatic Transmission (AT) and Continuous Variable Transmission (CVT).

While the AGS technology is offered in Alto K-10, S-Presso, WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Dzire and the Vitara Brezza, the AT transmission comes in Ertiga, Ciaz and XL6. On the other hand, the Baleno is equipped with CVT technology. Maruti Suzuki has stated that the company's automatic vehicles are popular particularly in big cities like Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune and Chennai.

Commenting on the latest achievement, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said that Maruti Suzuki is committed to bring the best of automotive technology to the Indian market. He added that this major milestone reflects the growing customer acceptance of new technologies that brings comfort and ease of driving. He says that by offering multiple automatic options, Maruti Suzuki is able to cater to diverse customers across segments. He concluded his statement by saying that the company's automatic technology brings ease of driving, especially in city stop and go traffic, excellent fuel efficiency and affordable price.

