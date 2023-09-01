Maruti Suzuki August sales up 16%, SUVs, new launches drive volume

The share of Nexa’s sales has now increased to 33% for Maruti.

Passenger vehicle market leader, Maruti Suzuki has clocked a 16.35 percent improvement in domestic passenger vehicle sales to 156,114 units from 134,166 sold in August last year. Even compared to July, sales are 2 percent higher from 152,126 cars sold last month. The utility vehicle segment has seen the maximum up move MoM. Compared to 78,040 units sold in July, Utility Vehicles and vans accounted for 85,509 units in August, up 9%.

The uptick in rural demand played a key part in the sales improvement seen. Shashank Srivastava said, “Rural market growth has picked up. Pending bookings are very high but it is coming down gradually. The sentiment is positive so far as rainfall has not affected the Kharif sowing pattern…the worry is about the rain deficit in September. That is an area of concern.”

The share of Nexa’s sales has now increased to 33% for Maruti. Srivastava added that it is also on account of the segment that the recent launches belonged to primarily SUVs. Needless to mention sales of Jimny, Fronx Grand Vitara, and the newly launched Invicto helped the up move in the sales numbers.

Speaking on the growing share of Nexa, Srivastava added that Nexa’s growth is driven by the latest launches. However, the auto major also has “plans for Arena too… 33% sales from Nexa and 6 of top 10 models from Arena while 2 of top 10 best sellers in the market are from Nexa.