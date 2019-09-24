Maruti Suzuki anticipating retail sales to improve in September 2019

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, India’s largest automaker expects that retail sales will improve for the month of September 2019 when compared to the sales the manufacturer recorded in August 2019. Domestic sales for the manufacturer fell by 34.3%, one of the steepest declines in recent times. The industry itself has been witnessing a decline in demand and sales for the entire auto sector for the 10 straight months resulting in one of the worst slowdowns in Indian automotive industry history.

Speaking to Reuters, Chairman, MSIL, RC Bhargava said "We expect that retail sales in September would witness an improvement over August,"

He added, "The booking levels have gone up compared to last month, have gone up substantially, and the expectation is that the 29th and 30th of this month will probably witness very high retail sales."

During the festive season, automotive sales in India usually sees a rise in demand. Most manufacturers offer deals with benefits for vehicle purchases around the time the 9 day- Navaratri festival. This year, nearly all manufacturers including Maruti Suzuki, Honda, Hyundai, Skoda, Tata, Mahindra, Ford are all offering hefty discounts and benefits for the month of September in order to create demand and boost sales.

SIAM, union body in India automakers requested the government for a reduction in GST tax from 28% to 18% was denied by the GST council. This move was done with the government claiming that reducing GST for the auto sector will hamper the tax revenue significantly

While Maruti Suzuki feels that the month of September may see a rise in sales when compared to August, whether the trend will continue to rise in the following months is what remains unknown.