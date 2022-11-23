Maruti Suzuki announces winter campaign for customers

The list of Maruti Suzuki’s winter essentials includes a cabin air filter PM 2.5/ car air purifier to tackle high pollution levels.

Maruti Suzuki has announced a winter campaign 2022, to spread awareness and information among their customers regarding the availability of a wide range of parts and accessories for their cars focussed on the winter season. Their list of winter essentials includes a cabin air filter PM 2.5/ car air purifier to tackle high pollution levels and smog during winter, foglamp and headlamp for better visibility as well as brake pads, brake fluid and coolant.

As per Maruti Suzuki, this campaign is in line with MSIL’s pledge to provide the best quality parts and accessories to its customers claiming to be tailor-made to precision and perfection for optimal maintenance of Maruti Suzuki cars and goes a long way in ensuring the overall performance of the car is maintained in standard condition and increases the longevity of the car as well.

Customers can order and get the Maruti Suzuki accessories and parts across all Maruti Suzuki outlets, or order them online.

Maruti Suzuki India has been extending its CNG portfolio in India with the recent launch of the new CNG version of the Alto K10. At a starting price of Rs. 5.95 lakh, ex-showroom, the Alto CNG joins the Celerio, Swift, WagonR, Eeco, Dzire, Baleno, Ertiga and the XL6 in its CNG portfolio. The brand also plans to introduce CNG iterations of the recently launched Grand Vitara and Brezza soon.

Maruti Suzuki has also offered the Eeco van with a new engine with prices starting at Rs 5.10 lakh. The new Eeco gets the 1.2-litre advanced K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine that claims to deliver 10%more power output of 80bhp @6000rpm and a torque output of 104.4Nm@3000rpm (for petrol variants). Fuel efficiency claims to has gone up by 25% delivering upto 20.20 km/litre, while the S-CNG version boasts of 29% higher fuel efficiency claiming to deliver upto 27.05 km/kg.