Maruti Suzuki announces recall of Ciaz, Ertiga, Brezza, S-Cross, XL6: Check if yours is affected

Maruti Suzuki today announced the recall of 1,81,754 units of five of its car models sold in India that include some petrol variants of Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and XL6. The manufacturer says that vehicles manufactured between 4th May 2018 to 27th October 2020 will be inspected for a possible defect. The owners of the affected cars will be contacted by an authroised workshop to replace the part if found faulty.

The affected vehicles manufactured in this period will be inspected for the Motor Generator Unit, which is found fault will be replaced free of cost. The replacement of the affected part will begin in the first week of November 2021. Until then, Maruti urges its customers to avoid driving in waterlogged areas or direct water spray on electrical/electronic parts in their cars.

Alternatively, customers could also visit ‘Imp Customer Info’ section on Manurti’s official websites marutisuzuki.com (for Ertiga and Vitara Brezza) or nexaexperience.com (for Ciaz, XL6 and S-Cross), fill out details like chassis number (MA3, followed by the 14-digital alpha-numeric number) and see if their vehicle is affected by the recall. The chassis number is embossed on the vehicle ID plate and can also be found in the vehicle registration documents.

In related news, Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said it expects vehicle production in September to be just 40 percent of its normal output due to the shortage of semiconductor chips.

“Owing to a supply constraints of electronic components due to the semiconductor shortage situation, the company is expecting an adverse impact on vehicle production in the month of September in both Haryana and its contract manufacturing company, Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt. Ltd. (SMG) in Gujarat,” MSI said in a regulatory filing.

