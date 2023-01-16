Maruti Suzuki announces price hike, effective today

Maruti Suzuki has announced a price hike across its range, effective today, 16 January 2023.

Maruti Suzuki, after putting on a massive show at the 2023 Auto Expo with the unveiling of the Jimny and the Fronx, has announced that it will hike prices across its range, effective today. Earlier in December, Maruti Suzuki announced that will be increasing prices in 2023.

In an official statement, Maruti Suzuki said: “With reference to the earlier communication dated second December 2022, the Company announced an increase in prices across models today.”

“An estimated weighted average of increase across models stands at around 1.1%. This indicative figure is calculated using Ex Showroom prices of models in Delhi and will come into effect from 16 January 2023.”

Carmaker’s increasing prices at the beginning of every year have become a norm, and at times, price hikes multiple times a year have also become common.