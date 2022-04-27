Maruti Suzuki and Indian Bank tie-up to offer attractive car loan schemes

Indian Bank and Maruti Suzuki have entered a partnership today to offer consumers lucrative deals on car financing. Benefits include zero processing fees, free fastag and more.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today announced its partnership with the Indian Bank to facilitate hassle-free and attractive financing options for its customers. Maruti Suzuki consumers will be able to avail benefits under this partnership through 5,700+ branches of the Indian Bank situated across the country.

Under this scheme, Maruti Suzuki consumers will be able to avail of loans for up to 90 per cent of the total on-road price. Moreover, the buyers will be able to enjoy the benefits of free accidental insurance cover of up to Rs. 30 lakh, zero processing charges, and free fastag. Also, tenures of up to 84 months can be opted for the loan. However, this scheme is only available till the 30th of June 2022.

Rolling out the customer-friendly initiative, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Customer centricity and convenience are at the core of all our operations. With this partnership with Indian Bank, our valuable customers will be able to finance 90% of the on-road price of the car from over 5700+ branches across the Indian Bank network. This will help our customers get an attractive rate of interest and customized EMI options as per their requirements.”

He added, “About 80% of retail sales in the automobile industry happen through financing and to enable our customer’s car-buying decisions, Maruti Suzuki has initiated several partnerships with banks & NBFCs across the public and private sectors. It is our firm belief that this partnership with Indian Bank will go a long way to cater to the diverse finance requirements of our customers.”

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Shanti Lal Jain, Managing Director & CEO, Indian Bank, said, “We are delighted with our partnership with Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest passenger vehicle manufacturer to provide attractive and easy car finance options for their customers. Indian Bank has a wide presence all over the country and we are confident of offering best-in-class services to Maruti Suzuki customers for meeting their aspiration of owning a car. We are committed to making the car financing experience more convenient for the customer, and a variety of options in terms of rate of interest will be made available to simplify the financing process.”

