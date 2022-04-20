Maruti Suzuki Alto, S-Presso now get dual airbags as standard fitment

Maruti Suzuki has discontinued the single airbag variants of the Alto and S-Presso. Both these small family cars are now offered with dual airbags as standard fitment across the range.

Maruti Suzuki has discontinued several variants of its entry-level family cars, Alto and S-Presso. The company has ceased the sales of the single airbag-equipped variants of these cars. As a result, the price of the base variant of the Maruti Suzuki Alto has gone up by almost Rs 80,000 while the S-Presso has witnessed an increment of Rs 14,000 in its base price.

The company has taken these steps as the MoRTH (Ministry of Road Transport and Highways) has now made it mandatory for all cars to have dual airbags as standard fitment across the range. Apart from this update, both the cars remain the same as before. The variant-wise new prices of the Maruti Suzuki Alto and S-Presso are mentioned in the tables below:

Maruti Suzuki Alto:

Variant Name Price (ex-showroom) LXI (O) Rs 4.08 lakh VXI Rs 4.28 lakh VXI+ Rs 4.42 lakh LXI (O) CNG Rs 5.03 lakh

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso:

Variant Name Price (ex-showroom) STD (O) Rs 3.99 lakh LXI (O) Rs 4.43 lakh VXI (O) Rs 4.69 lakh VXI+ Rs 4.79 lakh VXI (O) AGS Rs 5.19 lakh VXI+ AGS Rs 5.29 lakh LXI (O) CNG Rs 5.38 lakh VXI (O) CNG Rs 5.64 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Alto gets an 800cc petrol engine that develops 48 hp of power and 69 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, on the other hand, is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine. This motor churns out 67 hp of power and 90 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT (AGS).

Also Read: New 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga vs Old Ertiga: Differences explained

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.