Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Tour H1 launched at Rs 4.80 lakh: Up to 34.46 km/kg mileage

The new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Tour H1 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 4.80 lakh, ex-showroom. It is offered in both petrol and CNG avatars for commercial buyers.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer, has introduced the Tour H1 as the commercial version of the Alto K10. The new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Tour H1 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 4.80 lakh, ex-showroom. It is offered in both petrol & CNG versions and its variant-wise prices are mentioned in the table below.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Tour H1: Variant-wise prices

Maruti Tour H1 variant Price (ex-showroom) Petrol MT Rs 4.80 lakh Bi-fuel CNG MT Rs 5.70 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Tour H1 is offered in a single trim level which is spread across two variants. While the petrol manual variant has been priced at Rs 4.80 lakh, the bi-fuel CNG MT will retail for Rs 5.70 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. It will be available in three colour shades, namely Metallic Silky Silver, Metallic Granite Grey and Arctic White.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Tour H1: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Tour H1 is a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 66 bhp and 89 Nm of torque. It also gets a bi-fuel CNG option that churns out 56 bhp and 82 Nm. Both of them come mated to a 5-speed manual transmission only. Its petrol MT has a claimed mileage of 24.64 km/l while the CNG version can deliver up to 34.46 km/kg.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the launch, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The all-new Tour H1 carries on the legacy and trust built by the Alto K10 for the commercial segment. It comes equipped with the trusted Next-Gen K 10C engine, impressive interiors and exteriors along with a host of comfort, convenience, and safety features. Offering excellent fuel efficiency, the Tour H1 is set to deliver immense joy in the lives of our commercial channel customers.”

