Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Top 5 things you need to know

This newly launched hatchback has taken inspiration from the Celerio and the similarities between the older Alto and this new Alto K10 pretty much end with the name.

India’s passenger vehicle market leader, Maruti Suzuki launched a new version of Alto K10 at a starting price tag of Rs. 3.99 lakh. This newly launched hatchback has taken inspiration from the Celerio and the similarities between the older Alto and this new Alto K10 pretty much end with the name. It has got a complete design overhaul from both the inside as well as the outside of the vehicle. This is a more rounded vehicle compared to the earlier avatar with a prominent haunch at the rear section of the car. Here are the top 5 things about the Hatchback that you need to know-:

Design and Features

The all-new Alto K10 features a 7-inch SmartPlay Studio infotainment system which is compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as well as a refreshed dashboard, instrument cluster, and steering wheel. As for the safety features it comes equipped with dual front airbags, reverse parking sensors and ABS with EBD.

Bigger than Alto 800

The new Alto K10 is a bit longer than the old Alto 800, while the width and overall shoulder space inside the car will remain the same, also the new Alto K10 is a bit higher too than the previous one. The Old Alto’s length, Width, and Height are 3445m, 1490mm, and 1520mm, respectively. The new Alto K10’s length will be 3530mm, 1490mm in width, and 3530mm in Length. While the Alto 800 will continue to be available in the market.

Engine Specifications

Maruti Suzuki is offering 1-litre engine, 3-cylinder K series engine in Alto K10 which is able to produce 67bhp at 5500 rpm and 89 Nm of peak torque, mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, additionally the carmaker is also offering an AMT or AGS. Alto K10 has a claimed fuel economy of 24.39 kmpl, on the other hand the AGS delivers a slightly better fuel economy of 24.90 kmpl.

Variants and colour schemes

The new hatchback is available in four variants, the base STD starting from Rs. 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom), LXi has a starting price tag of Rs. 4.82 lakhs (ex-showroom), VXi at Rs. 4.99 lakhs (ex-showroom), and the top model VXi+ at Rs. 5.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Price and variants explained

The Alto K10 will be offered in six colour schemes – Solid White, Silky Silver, Granite Grey, Sizzling Red, Speedy Blue, and Earth Gold

Maruti to launch CNG option soon for Alto K10

Currently, the new hatchback is only available with petrol engines, but the company confirmed that its CNG variant will go on sale soon.

Additionally, CNG will also be available in top variants of the Alto K10. With a five-speed manual transmission, it will have the same 56.7PS, 1-litre petrol-CNG engine as the Celerio.