Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Impacto package – Top 5 accessories

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Impacto customisation packages and accessories with pricing. Maruti Suzuki offers several accessories under the Impacto package, and we’ve picked the top 5.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 features a fresh take on design, offering more interior room and a peppy 1.0-litre K-Series engine. This is perfect for a commuter hatchback that can occasionally stretch its legs, however, Maruti Suzuki is eyeing first-time car buyers and younger customers.

To target this segment, Maruti Suzuki is offering two customisation packages for the new Alto K10 called Impacto and Glinto. We have already seen the difference between the Alto K10 Impacto and Glinto packages; now let’s take a look at the top 5 Impacto customisation package accessories.

Colours options and pricing

With the Impacto customisation package, Maruti Suzuki is offering a total of four packages based on different colours and variants. They are packages for Silky Silver and Paparika Orange, for the base and VXi/VXi+ trims.

The customisation package includes several items and prices start at Rs 26,990 for the Silky Silver and Paparika Orange VXi and VXi+ models, while the Silky Silver and Paparika Orange base models carry a price tag of Rs 31,990.

Skid plates front and rear

The front and rear skid plates enhance the visual appeal of the car multiple folds. Maruti Suzuki offers skid plates, front and rear, in two colours — orange and silver, depending on the colour of the new Alto K10. The front and rear skid plates that are part of the Impacto customisation kit are priced at Rs 1,590 and Rs 1,260 respectively.

Music system and speakers

This is an accessory for the base models, as they do not come with Maruti Suzuki’s Smart Play infotainment system. Maruti Suzuki has on offer a Pioneer MVH-G219BT system, a 6.2-inch 2-DIN system with Bluetooth, USB, and AUX connectivity. The touchscreen system is also compatible with a reverse camera.

Apart from the music system, the package also includes two 6-inch Kenwood speakers, sold separately. Maruti Suzuki has priced the Pioneer music system at Rs 12,500 and charges Rs 2,490 for the speakers.

Moulding and cladding

Another aesthetic upgrade to the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is the side body side moulding finished in black and wheel arch cladding also finished in black. The mouldings and cladding also offer protection to the paintwork to a degree from minor bumps, scratches, and side impacts.

The black side moulding and the wheel arch cladding are priced at Rs 850 and Rs 2,790 respectively.

Rear spoiler

What is a sporty car without a spoiler? To add to the visual appeal and the sportiness of the new Alto K10, Maruti Suzuki is offering a rear door-mounted spoiler finished in Midnight Black, priced at Rs 2,990.