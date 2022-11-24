Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 CNG vs Petrol – Differences explained

New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 CNG vs petrol – similarities and differences explained in terms of design, dimensions, features, and engine specifications.

Maruti Suzuki has seen success in its CNG portfolio and riding the wave, the carmaker has launched its latest CNG offering in India in the form of the new Alto K10 CNG, priced at Rs 5,94 lakh. The Alto K10 was recently-launched in India and the CNG option opens doors to a wider customer base.

However, if you are in the market looking for an Alto K10, but wondering what the difference between them is, here are the differences and similarities between the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 CNG vs petrol.

Design and dimension

The new Alto K10 launched recently is based on the carmaker’s Heartect platform, making the car safer than before. Being based on a new platform means the vehicle is larger, offering more interior room compared to the older-gen model. The new Alto K10 gets updated headlights, bumpers, and tail lamps, and borrows its design language from the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio.

The Alto K10 CNG is also based on the same platform and features the same design. The new Alto K10 CNG and its petrol sibling are identical to look at and also measure the same: 3,530 mm long, 1,490 mm wide, 1,520 mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,380 mm.

Interior and features

Inside, the new Alto K10 gets a 7.0-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a four-speaker audio system, steering wheel-mounted audio and voice controls, and a digital instrument cluster amongst others. The dash is finished in black while the seats get a black and grey combination.

The Alto K10 CNG also gets similar features since its based on the VXi trim and gets the same creature comforts as its petrol-powered Alto K10 VXi variant.

Engine specifications

The Alto K10 gets a 1.0-litre three-cylinder K-Series petrol engine that makes 66 bhp and 89 Nm of peak torque with the help of a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. The CNG-powered Alto K10 is powered by the same engine, however, it makes slightly less power, 56 bhp and 82 Nm of torque. Also, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 CNG will be offered with a manual gearbox only.

The engine and power are where the two differ slightly. The Alto K10 petrol delivers a mileage of 24.9 kmpl, while the CNG version returns a claimed mileage of 33.85 km/kg.