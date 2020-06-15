Maruti Suzuki Alto, India’s best-selling car for 16 years: A glimpse at its unparalleled journey!

The year 2019 was when Maruti Suzuki launched the new BS6 compliant version of the Alto. The entry-level Alto hatchback was also India’s first budget car to meet BS6 emission norms. The car offers a claimed fuel efficiency of 22.05 km/l for Petrol and 31.56 km/kg for CNG.

Maruti Suzuki Alto has been the undisputed leader for 16 years in a row. The company says in a press statement that the Alto has been the first and preferred choice of first-time car buyers. First launched in the month of September 2000, Maruti Suzuki Alto has seen a consistent rise in popularity over the years. The Alto gained the title of India’s best selling car in the year 2004. Four years later in the year 2008, the Maruti Suzuki Alto garnered 10 lakh unit sales with the launch of Alto CNG version in 2010. Two years later in the year 2012, Maruti Suzuki Alto crossed 20 lakh sales milestone and the 30 lakh feat was achieved in 2016. The year 2019 was when Maruti Suzuki launched the new BS6 compliant version of the Alto. Maruti Suzuki Alto was also India’s first entry-level car to meet BS6 emission norms. The Alto offers a claimed fuel efficiency of 22.05 km/l for Petrol and 31.56 km/kg for CNG.

Safety features on the new Maruti Suzuki Alto include driver side airbag, ABS and EBD, reverse parking sensor, high speed alert system and seat belt reminder for both driver and co-driver. It also complies with latest crash and pedestrian safety regulation. Speaking on the milestone achievement of the Maruti Suzuki Alto, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said that consistently setting new benchmarks in the Indian auto Industry, the Alto is the undisputed leader in India for 16 years in a row establishing its dominance in the competitive entry segment. Owing to its unparalleled performance, compact design, easy manoeuvrability, high fuel efficiency, affordability and timely convenience and safety related upgrades.

He also said that backed by a strong legacy, the Alto continues to appeal to customers across the length and breadth of the country, with 76% customers choosing it as their 1st car. He further said that Alto’s unrivalled journey has enabled mobility for the new and young India and has turned millions of dreams into reality. Also, the strong customer base of Alto is a testament of customers appreciating the timely upgrades and refreshment in the brand. Maruti Suzuki has also kept a close eye on the evolving customer preferences and aligned its product range to such changes.

