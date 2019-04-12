Maruti Suzuki Alto India’s best-selling car again! What makes it unbeatable and people’s favourite

Maruti Suzuki Alto is now India's best selling car once again. Maruti Suzuki's best seller saw 2,59,401 new homes in the 2018-19 fiscal and reported a slight growth of 0.33 percent over FY2017-18. For the calendar year 2018, the Alto slipped down to the Dzire as the latter became the best selling car for the said year. Maruti Alto has seen a cumulative sales of over 35 lakh units till date since it was launched for the first time in India in the month of September 2000. The calendar year 2018 saw the Maruti Dzire finding 2,64,612 homes while Alto took the second spot with 2,25,043 unit sales. Some of the prime reasons why the Alto is India's favourite car is its affordability, low maintenance costs and a high fuel efficiency. Apart from this, the company gave timely updates to the car that kept the momentum going over the years.

Sales of the Maruti Suzuki Alto have been averaging at around 22,000 units a month. In addition to the domestic sales, the company has exported over 4 lakh units of the Alto to over 70 countries. Maruti Suzuki Alto crossed 1 lakh cumulative sales in three years of its launch in the month of October 2003. After that, the small hatchback started catching the attention of the masses as a result of which it achieved the 5 lakh sales mark rather quickly in the next three years in August 2006.

Two years later in November 2008, Maruti Suzuki Alto crossed 1 million sales. The next 5 lakh sales came in the next couple of years and the Alto achieved 15 lakh sales in October 2010. The momentum continued in the coming years and the car crossed 2 million cumulative sales in the month of April 2012. March 2014 saw Maruti Suzuki Alto achieving the 25 lakh sales mark and February 2016 was when the Alto crossed 3 million unit sales.

