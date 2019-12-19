Maruti Suzuki Alto finally gets a touchscreen: Ends Renault Kwid’s infotainment novelty in segment

Maruti Suzuki has launched a new variant of the Alto 800 in India. This new top-spec Vxi+ variant gets extra features and minor changes inside the cabin. One of the major changes is the introduction of the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. This is the same Smartplay infotainment system which is available in other Maruti Suzuki models. It offers smartphone connectivity through Android Auto and Apple Car Play. With the introduction of this system, the Alto can finally stand shoulder to shoulder with the Renault Kwid, which from the very beginning had this feature on its range-topping trim. Maruti has priced this new Vxi+ variant at Rs 380,209 (ex-showroom).

The Maruti Suzuki Alto 800's new Vxi+ variant comes with safety features such as dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, driver and passenger seat belt warning along with high-speed alert system as standard.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 is powered by a 0.8-litre, BS6 complaint, three-cylinder petrol engine. This unit is capable of churning out 48 hp of power. It is paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki had recently launched an updated version of the Alto 800 in India. With this, the entry-level hatchback received minor updates, both in terms of its exterior as well as interior design. In addition to this, the Alto 800 also received safety updates that made it compliant with the upcoming safety regulations.

Apart from the Renault Kwid, the Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 also competes with the likes of Datsun redi-Go. Earlier, Hyundai also used to have a player in the entry-level hatchback segment, the Eon, but due to dwindling sales, the same was discontinued.