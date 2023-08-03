Maruti Suzuki Alto achieves 45 lakh sales milestone

The new Alto K10 comes with contemporary styling, spacious interior along with proven durability and fuel-efficiency.

Maruti Suzuki Alto reaches a milestone with over 45 lakh units sold till date. The Alto has been serving the Indian automobile market for two decades now. It has democratized the entry-level hatchback segment.

The new Alto K10 comes with contemporary styling, spacious interior along with proven durability and fuel-efficiency. This new model has the powerful Next-Gen K-Series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine. It is available with bi-fuel CNG option as well.

Commenting on this celebration, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Maruti Suzuki India, said “Over the past 2 decades, brand Alto has established a strong emotional connect with our customers. We are extremely proud of Alto’s incredible journey. Achieving the 45 lakh customer milestone is a testimony to the unwavering support and trust that our customers have placed in us. It’s a milestone which no other car brand has been able to achieve till date.”

He further added, “The Alto has consistently set new benchmarks in the auto industry and established its dominance as India’s favorite car! Given the young demographic of India, rising income levels, etc. there will continue to be immense potential for cars such as the much-adored Alto. And we are confident that brand Alto will continue to delight lakhs of more families with its undisputed legacy and exceptional ownership experience.”