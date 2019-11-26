Maruti Suzuki Alto’s new record with 38 lakh sales: Tracing its glorious journey

The Maruti Suzuki Alto has become the first model in India to reach the milestone of 38 lakh unit sales and has been the best selling car in India for the last 15 years consecutively. The Alto nameplate was introduced in India in the year 2000 and by 2008, Maruti Suzuki had sold 10 lakh units of the Alto. Two years later, Maruti introduced the Alto K10 and in 2012, Maruti celebrated a milestone of 20 lakh unit sales for the Alto nameplate. Maruti launched the all-new Alto K10 in 2014 and in 2016, the all-new Alto 800 came along. The same year, the Alto had then found 30 lakh customers.

In 2019, Maruti Suzuki introduced the BS6 standard engine with the Alto 800 with the same treatment expected for the K10 model soon. And in nearly two decades of its existence, the Alto has found 38 lakh homes. For the last 15 years, the Alto has been the best selling model in India.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we are committed to listen to our customers and bring innovations in products to meet their evolving demands. Nearly 54% of Alto customers are first-time car buyers. Alto has been the preferred choice for entry car buyers due to several factors like its compact design, easy manoeuvrability, high fuel efficiency, updated safety features etc, while maintaining the affordability. The 38 lakh strong Alto family is a testament to our commitment of providing the best-in-class products. We thank our customers for their continued faith and trust in the brand Alto and making it the No.1 selling car since last 15 consecutive years!”

Recently, Maruti Suzuki gave the Alto 800 a mild update and an upgrade for the engine to comply with the upcoming BS6 emission norms. Additionally, the Alto has been tweaked to meet the safety regulations mandated by the Indian government which include standard safety equipment like a driver airbag, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, speed alert, seat belt reminder for front occupants and is said to comply with the latest crash and pedestrian safety norms in India.