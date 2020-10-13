Maruti Suzuki Alto marks 20th anniversary: Best-selling car in India for 16 years

Maruti Suzuki Alto, over the past two decades, has ranked as the best-selling car through 16 consequtive years and has sold over 40 lakh units in total sales.

Maruti Suzuki Alto today marks 20 years in the country, having sold over 40 lakh units since it first launched in India. The Alto was launched in the year 2000 and by 2004, it became India’s best-selling car. By 2008, the Alto reached the milestone 10 lakh customers and the next milestone of 20 lakh unit sales was crossed in 2012, followed by 30 lakh in 2016. Recently in August 2020, the Alto crossed the sales milestone of 40 lakh. The city car has been the largest selling model in the highly competitive passenger car segment every year for the past 16 years.

Maruti states that in FY 2019-20, 59% of Alto sales came from upcountry markets which have increased to 62% for the current year. It has also been exported to over 40 countries including markets in Latin America, Africa, and South Asia.

Also read: Great News! Maruti Suzuki Alto, Swift, Dzire and more at an EMI of just Rs 899: Here’s how

Alto is India’s first BS6 compliant entry-level car that complies with the latest safety feature requirements, including crash and pedestrian safety regulation. Maruti Suzuki Also offers certified fuel efficiency of 22.05 km/l for petrol and 31.56 km/kg for CNG. It comes with a petrol powertrain and an optional factory-fitted CNG. It sells through Maruti Suzuki’s ARENA sales network of 2,390 sales outlets across 1900 cities.

The Alto, over the past two decades, has changed the way India commutes. It has strengthened its appeal with every upgrade and has become the preferred choice for the first-time buyers, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said.

Nearly 76% of Alto customers have selected it as their first car in 2019-20 which has further increased to 84% for the current year. Today, brand Alto is aptly positioned as ‘Desh Ki Shaan’, as it instills a strong emotion of pride amongst its 40 lakh customer base, a feat unmatched by any other car in India, he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.