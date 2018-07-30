Maruti Suzuki aims to train 15 lakh people through its 450 driving schools in India

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has inaugurated its 450th Maruti Driving School in Pollachi, Tamil Nadu. With this 450th centre, Maruti Driving School (MDS) network now covers 212 cities across the country. Maruti Driving Schools have trained over 5.3 lakh people on safe driving in the last five years. Nearly 46 per cent of the people trained through MDS network are women.

Maruti Driving Schools are set up by Maruti Suzuki in partnership with its dealers. MDS includes driving simulators that replicate the Indian driving conditions and practical training in specially designed training vehicles, along with classroom theory. The trainers at MDS undergo a driving training by Maruti Suzuki and also follow refresher courses every year.

In addition to MDS, Maruti Suzuki also manages seven Institute of Driving and Traffic Research (IDTRs) across the country in partnership with state governments. IDTRs set standards for driving training, promote the use of technologies such as driving simulators and train driving instructors.



“Road accidents are the cause of over 1.5 lakh deaths every year in India. Driver fault is seen as a prominent reason for such accidents. As a leader Maruti Suzuki initiated a structured and contemporary driving skill program in 2005,” R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India said.

“Based on international best practices this Maruti Driving School initiative has so far trained over 1 million people. We believe that a scientifically designed driving training program will help to make Indian roads safer. Our aim is to continue expanding the Maruti Driving School network and train 1.5 million people on quality driving skills through MDS by 2020.”